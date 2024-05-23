“It's nice that I'm able to be in my own bed”: Jordan Spieth ‘feeling good’ as he looks to regain his old form back at Charles Schwab Challenge 

Jordan Spieth will tee off in a few hours at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. The 78th edition of the Charles Schwab Challenge will be held at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas from May 23 to 26.

Jordan Spieth, World No. 25, seems confident to regain his old form back at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. In an interview with CBS Sports, Spieth said:

"I feel good. It's nice that I'm able to be in my own bed. This tournament's always actually felt like kind of an exhale."

Spieth, the three-time Major Champion, is a Texas native. He did his education at St. Monica Catholic School in Dallas, Texas, and graduated from Jesuit College Preparatory School, in the vicinity. He learned the complexities of the game at Brookhaven Country Club in Farmers Branch, Texas.

Spieth compared the Charles Schwab Challenge with other tournaments and said (via CBS Sports):

"The Byron feels a little bit to me, a little bit more busy, and then you stuff in either The Players back in the day or now the PGA Championship, along with Quail Hollow, you know, it's nice to have a week off after this. I've never had a week off after, so I can kind of feel like I can use up whatever's there and then take a few days off and I'm looking to improve."

Spieth further said that he has made progress in the last few weeks and worked on the aspects he aimed to improve. However, he acknowledged that a few areas of his game needed more attention, which he intended to improve going into the weekend.

Jordan Spieth has a good record at the tournament with four top-10 finishes including one win and three runner-up finishes. The winner at the PGA Tour event will take home $1,638,000 of the $9.1 million doled out.

A look at Jordan Spieth's performances in 2024

Jordan Spieth has had a decent 2024 season with strong finishes and mixed cuts. He has had three top-10 finishes in the season. However, his performances have lacked consistency and he has failed to make the cut in four of 13 starts this season.

Jordan Spieth started the season on a strong note with a solo third finish at the Sentry in January, also his performance of the year so far. He had a T6 finish at the PGA Tour's WM Phoenix Open. His other good performance came at Valero Texas Open where he finished tied for tenth position.

However, he failed to make the cut at the first Major of the season at Augusta National Golf Club. He also didn't make the cut at the Players Championship.

Let's take a look at the 2024 performances by Jordan Spieth:

The Sentry: 3rd (66-67-67-65, 265, -27)

3rd (66-67-67-65, 265, -27) AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T39 (72-69-69, 210, -6)

T39 (72-69-69, 210, -6) WM Phoenix Open: T6 (68-66-69-67, 270, -14)

T6 (68-66-69-67, 270, -14) The Genesis Invitational: Disqualified (66-73, 139, -3)

Disqualified (66-73, 139, -3) Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard: T30 (69-74-77-69, 289, +1)

T30 (69-74-77-69, 289, +1) THE PLAYERS Championship: Missed Cut (74-72, 146, +2)

Missed Cut (74-72, 146, +2) Valspar Championship: Missed Cut (69-74, 143, +1)

Missed Cut (69-74, 143, +1) Valero Texas Open: T10 (73-68-72-69, 282, -6)

T10 (73-68-72-69, 282, -6) Masters Tournament: Missed Cut (79-74, 153, +9)

Missed Cut (79-74, 153, +9) RBC Heritage: T39 (70-67-69-72, 278, -6)

T39 (70-67-69-72, 278, -6) THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson: Missed Cut (68-70, 138, -4)

Missed Cut (68-70, 138, -4) Wells Fargo Championship: T29 (69-71-76-70, 286, +2)

T29 (69-71-76-70, 286, +2) PGA Championship: T43 (69-69-67-73, 278, -6)