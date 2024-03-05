“It will be really fun to have us all back together” - Will Zalatoris questions the viability of OWGR as LIV Golf withdraws application

The LIV Golf Series has decided to stop its bid to attain OWGR points for its players after a long uphill battle. The news comes as a disappointment to many, and has received mixed reactions from the world of golf.

Will Zalatoris also commented on the current situation. He said that the likes of Joaquin Niemann, who has won three tournaments over the last few months including the Australian Open, are slipping down the rankings and losing their chance to play in tournaments like the Majors.

Niemann received a special invitation to the Masters, but the future of other LIV Golfers remains uncertain. Speaking via Yahoo Sports, Zalatoris said:

"There’s some guys that have gone around the world and played really good golf and I think that’s something that, once we get to the Majors, it will be really fun to have us all back together. But, I know that that’s kind of the utopian goal for all of us right now is to have the best players in the world play week in, week out."

Zalatoris said that the current situation in the golf world is quite torn, and several people have already voiced their opinions about what the future of golf might look like.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announces withdrawal of application from OWGR Points

The LIV Golf Series' application to be a part of the OWGR points was recently rejected. The chairman of the OWGR Board, Peter Dawson, called the decision a purely technical one.

However, after repeated attempts at getting their players to be on the OWGR points list, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman released a statement saying that they would be withdrawing their application. He said via ESPN:

"It is now clear that the best way forward for LIV as a league and you as LIV golfers is not through the current ranking system. A resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility, and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists."

"We have made enormous efforts to fight for you and to ensure your accomplishments are recognized within the existing ranking system. Unfortunately, the OWGR has shown little willingness to productively work with us."

With the rejection of LIV players from the OWGR list, their chances of being a part of Major tournaments and future events continue to decrease by the day.