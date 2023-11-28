Japanese golfer Ryo Hisatsune becomes the first rookie to claim European Tour's Sir Henry Cotton Honors Award

Ryo Hisatsune was recently voted as the European tour's top rookie. This award comes after an absolutely stellar season in which he won the French Open and earned dual membership with the PGA Tour.

In doing so, the rookie became the first Japanese golfer to win the Sir Henry Cotton Rookie of the Year award. Not only that, he earned it over some impressive contenders, including PGA Tour member and Ryder Cup player Ludvig Aberg.

Shockingly, the golfer was outside the world's top 200 rankings at the start of the 2023 season. Furthermore, he lost his card on Japan's leading tour three years ago, so it has been a surprising return to prominence for Hisatsune.

Now, he's an award-winner and is ready to play against the world's best golfers after finishing among the top 10 players on the European tour's season-ending Race to Dubai rankings. In his sterling rookie season, Hisatsune recorded eight top-10 finishes, including the win in France and has climbed all the way up to world number 81.

Via ESPN, he said:

"I'm so happy, it's such a surprise."

Several top golfers such as Jon Rahm and Ian Poulter have won this award in the past, so it could be a sign of things to come:

2022 — Thriston Lawrence

2021 — Matti Schmid

2020 — Sami Valimaki

2019 — Robert MacIntyre

2018 — Shubhankar Sharma

2017 — Jon Rahm

2016 — Wang Jeung-hun

2015 — Byeong Hun An

2014 — Brooks Koepka

2013 — Peter Uihlein

2012 — Ricardo Santos

2011 — Tom Lewis

2010 — Matteo Manassero

2009 — Chris Wood

2008 — Pablo Larrazabal

2007 — Martin Kaymer

2006 — Marc Warren

2005 — Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano

2004 — Scott Drummond

2003 — Peter Lawrie

2002 — Nick Dougherty

2001 — Paul Casey

2000 — Ian Poulter

Ryo Hisatsune thrilled by new award

It was an incredible and rather unexpected season for Ryo Hisatsune. The Japanese golfer exploded onto the scene on the DP World Tour and became a bit of a household name.

Ryo Hisatsune had a terrific season

He said via Planet Sport:

"Winning the Open de France was amazing for me. I've been working so hard and it was such a good result. I was so happy and very honoured to become a Japanese winner on the DP World Tour. Three years ago, I missed my card at Q School in Japan, so I went on Japan's second tier, won three times and got a Japan Tour Card. Finally I got a DP World Tour card last year and now I've also got a PGA TOUR card. I'm excited and I’m so happy."

As he mentioned, he had a DP World Tour card come to him recently, and now he's got the same for the PGA Tour. Hisatsune's remarkable ascent continues and it will be interesting to watch his career as he continues to grow, especially since he's just 21 years old.