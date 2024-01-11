“LIV Golf has been a powerful addition to the game” - Jack Nicklaus gives his hot take on the ongoing PGA Tour-PIF talks

Jack Nicklaus says he doesn’t know where the ongoing PGA Tour-PIF talks are headed. The legendary golfer on Wednesday said that he is in contact with PGA Commissioner Jay Monahan about the same but isn’t aware of the developments. The 83-year-old further noted that he hopes the two sides work together “in the best interest of the game of golf.”

Nicklaus was speaking on Golf Central when he opened up on the PIF and LIV Golf. The Golden Bear, who’d earlier slammed players defecting to LIV, has now stated that the breakaway tour “has been a powerful addition to the game.” He admitted that the Saudi-backed series has had more impact than expected. The 18-time major champion instilled confidence in the same and said the Greg Norman-led series will probably continue to grow.

Sharing his take on the ongoing PGA Tour-PIF and LIV Golf talks, Jack Nicklaus said, as quoted by Golf Central:

“I talked to Jay (Monahan) about three weeks ago. We were talking, and I said, ‘Jay, don’t tell me what you’re doing. I don’t want to know because (Golf Channel host) Rich Lerner is going to ask me a question about it, and if I don’t know, then I don’t have to answer the question.’ So, I don’t really know where they’re going.

I hope that they get this thing together all in the best interest of the game of golf. The LIV thing has been a powerful addition to the game, probably impacted a lot more than we thought it was going to, but it has, and it probably will continue to do so.”

Furthermore, Nicklaus also spoke in support of Monahan. The veteran said that the PGA Tour CEO has “the best interest of golf and the tour.” His comment comes as Monahan continues to face heat over his approach to the PIF deal negotiation.

Jack Nicklaus added:

“I know Jay’s taken a beating, but I’ve always been in full support of Jay. Everything Jay’s done has been in the best interest of golf and the Tour.”

Jack Nicklaus on players joining LIV Golf

Nicklaus hasn’t always been a fan of LIV Golf. Earlier in May last year, the legendary golfer stated that he ‘didn’t care’ about players joining the breakaway tour. Nicklaus was hosting the Memorial Tournament 2023 when he made the comments on players joining the rival tour.

The Golden Bear noted that he congratulated Brooks Koepka for winning the PGA Championship, but added that he wasn’t focusing much attention on LIV.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the Memorial Tournament at the Muirfield Village Golf Club, Jack Nicklaus said, as quoted by Golfweek:

“There were certain players that it (LIV Golf move) was probably the right thing for. It probably spurred the PGA Tour, I don’t think there’s any question about that, either, to move it to greater heights. But it wasn’t for me, it wasn’t for what my legacy was. Obviously, I pretty much started what the Tour is out here… It’s just where they chose to play golf. I wish them all well.”

Notably, Jack Nicklaus stated that he was doubtful about allowing LIV Golfers to join back on the Memorial field. He said that the series had “all the top players in the world” and he “didn’t even consider those guys (LIV Golfers) a part of the game anymore.” He clarified that the comment wasn’t meant in a “nasty way.”