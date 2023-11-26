LIV Golfer Dean Burmester wins DP World Tour event Joburg Open

LIV Golfer Dean Burmester earned victory at the 2023 Joburg Open and in turn secured his place at the 2024 Open Championship. Burmester overtook Thriston Lawrence to win the Joburg Open by three shots in the final round of play.

Dean Burmester's victory was a spectacular one as he overtook Lawrence, who held the lead going into the fourth day but had a rather disastrous final round. With that, Burmester is now a three time DP World Tour winner. With a final score of 18 under par, the South African golfer claimed victory on home ground.

He shot a bogey-free round with six birdies on the final day, ultimately finishing ahead of Darren Fichardt. Winning on the DP World Tour for the first time in two years, he said during the post round interview (via SkySports):

"I was a little rusty coming in but my team did such a great job getting me ready for this week. It paid off. I knew I had to do something special and fortunately I was able to do that."

Dean Burmester, Darren Fichardt and third-place Dan Bradbury all secured their spots at the 2024 Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Dean Burmester holds off Thristen Lawrence in exciting final round at Houghton Golf Course

The day started off at the Joburg Open with Lawrence leading the tournament with a score of -11. However, his Sunday quickly went downhill as he recorded a score of five over 75. Burmester, on the other hand, managed to score the second lowest round at the Houghton Golf Course with a 6 under 64.

Burmester said via Golf Monthly:

"I actually can't describe what's really happened. The fans are always fantastic at home in South Africa, and I'm so happy to be home and playing at home and eating a bit of braai meat and having a good time. Thriston is an amazing competitor and he had a three-shot lead, so I knew I had to do something special, and fortunately I was able to do that."

Burmester's consistent approach to the final round saw him finish at the top of the leaderboard.