LIV golfers banned from 2024 International Presidents Cup team, confirms captain Mike Weir 

Mike Weir, captain of the International team for the upcoming Presidents Cup, recently confirmed that no LIV golfers will be a part of the International team.

The 2024 Presidents Cup will be held from September 24 to 29 at the Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The biennial tournament will see the US team go up against the International team, which features players from the rest of the world except Europe.

SB Nation reported in October 2023 that LIV Golfers would not be a part of the 2024 Presidents Cup qualification process. This included the likes of Cameron Smith and Louis Oosthuizen, among others.

The primary criteria for being a part of the Presidents Cup is that golfers must be eligible to play in PGA Tour sanctioned events. Any golfers on the LIV Golf Series are not allowed to play on PGA Tour events, and therefore, cannot play in the Presidents Cup.

In another blow, LIV Golf to withdraw its application to attain OWGR points

LIV Golf has been facing an uphill battle regarding getting Official World Golf Ranking points for its players. However, after repeated rejections, LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman announced that the series would be withdrawing their application.

In a recent letter to LIV golfers, Norman said (via ESPN):

"A resolution which protects the accuracy, credibility, and integrity of the OWGR rankings no longer exists. We have made enormous efforts to fight for you and to ensure your accomplishments are recognized within the existing ranking system. Unfortunately, the OWGR has shown little willingness to productively work with us."

The 54 hole, no cut events were highlighted as one of the major points of contention in the case. After the recent rejection by the OWGR board, chairman Peter Dawson said that the reason for the rejection was completely unbiased. He said:

"This decision not to make them eligible is not political. It is entirely technical. LIV players are self-evidently good enough to be ranked. They're just not playing in a format where they can be ranked equitably with the other 24 tours and thousands of players trying to compete on them."

With no more points available for LIV players, their chances of entering into major championships are dwindling by the day.