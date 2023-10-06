Man arrested on golf course during round, allegedly defrauding golfers of equipment

A man was arrested in San Ramon, California, during the middle of his round by the local police, accusing him of cheating on his fellow golfers. The arrest took place last month when officers took golf carts from local shops and arrested the unidentified person on the eighth hole at a local club.

According to the San Ramon police's post on Wednesday, October 4, the accused used to participate in various golf events using different names. Furthermore, he would pose as a representative of Titleist, collecting money from individuals with the promise of selling them new golf equipment but never fulfilling the promise after taking the money.

The unidentified person committed fraud of nearly $2,000 from one victim who was promised high-end golf clubs. He was the person who filed a complaint against the fraudster.

The San Ramon Police Department released a statement on their official Facebook account:

"Using some investigative tools, Officer Tyrovolas located the suspect at a local course. Officer Tyrovolas and his partners borrowed carts of their own from the pro shop and visited our suspect on the 8th hole where he was promptly taken into custody."

He was arrested for fraud related charges and outstanding related warrants for similar crimes in other counties. Fantastic, creative Police work from your San Ramon PD Officers!"

What's next on the PGA Tour golf schedule?

The next event on the PGA Tour schedule is the Sanderson Farms Championship, which will take place from October 5 to October 8 at the Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi.

The Sanderson Farm Championship is the second golf event of the FedExCup fall, a chance for golfers to get their PGA Tour card for next year and also earn a spot in the signature events. The second round is currently in progress. Below is the leaderboard after the first round:

