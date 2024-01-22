PGA Tour’s latest amateur champion Nick Dunlap opens up on his Tour membership decision - “Oh, boy, I have no idea” 

Nick Dunlap became the first amateur golfer to win on the PGA Tour in 33 years. The Alabama golfer recorded a one-shot victory over Christiaan Bezuidenhout at The American Express 2024 on Sunday. With this, the 20-year-old sophomore became just the fifth amateur ever to win a PGA Tour event.

The perks of the win include the choice whether to turn pro or keep his amateur status. Interestingly, Dunlap has “no idea” what to do regarding the same. Speaking in the post-round press conference at La Quinta, California, the amateur said that it's “a conversation I need to have with a lot of people.” The golfer disclosed that he was in no rush to make the call.

Speaking after his American Express 2024 win, Nick Dunlap said:

"Oh, boy. I have no idea. I really don't. It's really cool to have that opportunity in the first place, and starting the week, if you would have said, hey, in five days you're going to have a PGA Tour card or an opportunity for two years, I would have looked at you sideways.

But, no, that's something that it doesn't just affect me, it affects a lot of people, coach back there and my teammates, and it's a conversation I need to have with a lot of people before I make that decision."

Nick Dunlap has 'goals outside' of turning PGA Tour pro

Furthermore, Dunlap also noted that he’s got “goals outside” turning pro. The college golf star admitted that he wishes to become the “No. 1 player in the world as an amateur.”

Nick Dunlap also said:

"I've had goals outside of that for a little while. One of them being No. 1 player in the world as an amateur, and I've always wanted to win a ring with Alabama.

But no, everything kind of moving forward, and as far as me turning professional, that's something that it doesn't just affect me, it affects a lot of people, and that being my teammates and my coach, you know, they, obviously, probably didn't think that I would ever consider turning pro after this week.”

It is pertinent to note that the weekend’s victory allows Nick Dunlap to accept the PGA Tour membership at any time during the season. The golfer will receive regular PGA Tour winner status either way. Notably, he can refute his membership for 2025 up to 30 days after the season ends. In turn, Dunlap can only pick up membership for 2026 after the 2025 season.

Owing to his win in California, Dunlap will remain eligible for thr rest of 2024’s Signature events as well as the Players Championship, despite his decision on the circuit membership.

For the unversed, Dunlap earned $0 from The American Express win. According to the PGA Tour, amateurs can’t take home the champion’s prize despite winning. Notably, the $1.5 million prize check went to runner-up Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Dunlap will have to turn pro if he wishes to avoid this situation in the future.