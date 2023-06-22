PGA x LIV merger forges peaceful alliance as Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia prepare to settle differences

Amidst all the chaos with LIV x PGA Tour has caused around the world, Sergio Garcia and Rory McIlroy are ready to put their differences aside. The merger sent shock waves through the entire golf world, including fans and spectators alike.

With many of the details of the merger remaining under speculations, golfers are looking for transparent answers from the Tour going forward. The truce called between the LIV Golf Series and the PGA Tour ends a two-year-long war that plagued the world of golf.

As circumstances change and all the tours come to play under one big entity, golfers on the opposing tours also seem to have made up with each other. One such pair is Garcia and McIlroy. Both golfers were loyal to their own tours, until last week.

At the end of the US Open, Rory McIlroy gestured over to Sergio Garcia saying that he would call him. The small exchange came while Garcia was teeing it off on the final hole of the LACC and McIlroy was just kicking off his campaign.

McIlroy and Garcia had spoken before the US Open as well with talks of reconciliation heading into the tournament.

Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia's 2022 US Open feud diffused at 2023 US Open

It was during last year's US Open that the feud between Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia was fuelled when the former took a heavy stance for the PGA Tour. Speaking about the feud, McIlroy said:

"He [Garcia] was basically telling me to shut up about LIV, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. I was pretty offended and sent him back a couple of daggers and that was it.”

The pair have been really good friends on and off the golf course. Rory McIlroy was even a groomsman for Garcia's wedding in 2017. However, Garcia took a shot back after McIlroy's comments, calling him out for his lack of maturity.

"I think it is very sad. I think that we’ve done so many things together and had so many experiences that for him to throw that away just because I decided to go to a different tour, well, it doesn’t seem very mature; lacking maturity, really. I respect his choices, but it seems like he doesn’t respect the ones I make," Garcia said.

Almost a year later and the pair have made up their differences and their lost time to play together once again.

