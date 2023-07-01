Sam Bennett makes remarkable leap climbing 55 spots to close in on the lead at 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic

Sam Bennett shot a bogey-free round on Saturday, July 1, to move up 55 spots on the 2023 Rocket Mortage Classic leaderboard. He began the game with a birdie on the first hole and then added two more on the fourth and fifth holes.

With four birdies on the front nine and two more on the back nine, the American finished with a 66 to tie for 10th place with Zecheng Dou, Peter Kuest, Adam Hadwin, Cam Davis, Sepp Straka, Dylan Wu, and Andrew Landry, who have yet to complete their third round.

The PGA Tour shared a post about Sam Bennett's dominating third-round performance, with the caption:

"Strong start to Moving Day @Sammy_Golf24243 climbs 55 spots up the leaderboard and is three back of the lead @RocketClassic."

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR



@Sammy_Golf24243 climbs 55 spots up the leaderboard and is three back of the lead Strong start to Moving Day@Sammy_Golf24243 climbs 55 spots up the leaderboard and is three back of the lead @RocketClassic Strong start to Moving Day 💪@Sammy_Golf24243 climbs 55 spots up the leaderboard and is three back of the lead @RocketClassic. https://t.co/CnjMGXou6F

Sam Bennett made a birdie on the first hole of the 2023 Rocket Mortage Classic on Thursday, June 29. He added another birdie on the fifth hole, followed by an ace on the seventh. He had only two bogeys and seven birdies for a total of 65 in the opening round.

Bennett struggled in the second round despite having a flawless start to the game. He double-bogeyed the fourth hole and bogeyed the ninth and sixteenth holes.

He started the second round with a double bogey but quickly recovered with a birdie on the eighth hole before making a bogey on the next hole. He made another double bogey on the 11th hole and a bogey on the 16th. He made three birdies, two double bogeys, and two bogeys to finish with a score of 75.

Bennett advanced to the third round of 66, jumping in 54 spots. However, the third round has yet to be completed.

The 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic is underway at the Detroit Golf Club. Kelly Kraft played the 18th hole of the third round and jumped into the 44th position after playing with a score of 67.

It was the moving day for Christiaan Benzuidenhout, Kevin Tway, and Chase Johnson, who jumped in 34 positions to settle at 30th place after the semi-finished third round.

Sam Bennett PGA Tour's results

Sam Bennett decided to turn professional after winning the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship. He came in fifth on the PGA Tour's university rankings and gained full exemption on the Korn Ferry Tour. He competed in PGA Tour events using a special exemption.

Bennett finished 16th as an amateur at the Masters earlier in April. After turning pro, he competed in the Memorial Tournament, finishing in 63rd place. He then proceeded to the Canadian Open, where he finished 20th, before competing in the 2023 US Open, where he ended 43rd with a score of +1.

Bennett competed in the Travelers Championship last week but did not make the cut.

Here are Sam Bennett's PGA Tour events so far:

Memorial Tournament

Position: 63

Canadian Open

Position: T20

US Open

Position: T43

Travelers Championship

Position: Missed the cut

Poll : 0 votes