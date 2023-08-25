Shane Lowry's struggle in D+D Real Czech Masters raises Ryder Cup wildcard speculation

Shane Lowry looks like he might miss the cut at the D+D Real Czech Masters being held at the Albatross Golf Resort. The effects of his missed cut however, will not be limited only to this tournament as he will also now need a wildcard entry into the Ryder Cup team.

European Team captain Luke Donald will have to give Shane Lowry one of the six captain's pick places if he were to feature in the Ryder Cup team this year. The 2019 Open Champion did not have a bad day per se, but at an overall score of two under, he stood 67th on the leaderboard.

After failing to make the FedEx Cup playoffs, Shane Lowry lost his way to earn an automatic qualification spot through the World Points List. However, his chance to qualify automatically through the European Points list was still alive. He needed a win along with a top finish at the D+D Real Czech Masters or the Omega European Masters.

Shane Lowry loses automatic qualification spot for Ryder Cup team, looks to pick up captain's pick

While Shane Lowry could not get an automatic qualification spot in the European Ryder Cup, several still believe that he will be one of the top choices for the captain's picks. However, he will have to put up a strong performance next week in order to solidify that spot.

Padraig Harrington on the other hand has had quite a successful weekend so far. He admitted that his chances of getting selected for the Ryder Cup team were slim, but if he keeps up his performance he could stand a chance to pick up a spot on the team.

Ludvig Aberg currently sits in a strong position to take a spot on the European Team, and his performance of 67 during round two has boosted his chances further.

Robert MacIntyre is currently in the third spot on the European Ranking list. Viktor Hovland qualified with the top spot on the World Ranking List while Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood currently hold on to the other two spots. Needless to say, the competition for the remaining six spots is intense, and Lowry will have to perform well next week to secure his place in the team.