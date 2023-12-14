"That’s a nice win after losing Jon Rahm" - Fans react to Min Woo Lee committing to the PGA Tour 2024

Australian star Min Woo Lee has announced his commitment to the PGA Tour 2024 season, which will be his first as a full-time member.
As a non-member of the PGA Tour, Lee had earned 505 FedEx Cup points this season, which were enough for him to be exempt for 2024. His best results included a T6 finish at the Players Championship and a T5 at the US Open. He had also won the Australian PGA Championship and the Hong Kong Open.
NUCLR GOLF, a popular golf tracking account on X (formerly called Twitter), wrote:
"Min Woo lee commits to the PGA Tour. #LetHimCook"
Fans on social media were excited by Min Woo Lee's announcement. Here's how they reacted:
"He’s so good. That’s a nice win after losing Rahm. He hits the ball so far."
"Let's go MWL!!! He took a picture with my son at LACC this year during the @usopengolf when DJ and Brooks would not do the same. Big fan of MWL!!!"
"If winning a major is a reason you’d be free to join LIV then we are looking at the majors as feeder events"
"Cant imagine LIV made him an offer, as they have the Australian market covered. And at a certain point the PGA talent drain presents opportunity for certain level stars. Guys at MWL's level. It makes sense for him to stay and move up the thinned OWGR charts."
"Australia's best golfer right now. Cam Smith spending too much time fishing since move to LIV"
"Woo is so popular with the young kids with his social media posts and golf game. Woo represents the future of golf."
"Didn't know there was any debate on where he would play in 24. Dude is turning into a beast."
"no surprise there, aussies grow up dreaming of making it to the PGAT"
"Mainly because of major entry /OWGR I’d say. Watch this space"
"Some player. Love this guy. Let’s go Min Woo!!"
"Interesting you spin it that way. To me it's just a celebration of him getting his card. No "commitment" or anything. Your message subtly suggested that there was ever a question mark about this from his perspective (as opposed to rumours and chatter)."
"He wil win this year"
"Love this so much"
"He wasn’t ever rumored to leave 😂"
How did Min Woo Lee perform in the 2023 season?
Here's a look at Min Woo Lee's results this season:
PGA Tour
- The Honda Classic: T26
- Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: CUT
- The Players Championship: T6
- World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T31
- Masters Tournament: CUT
- RBC Heritage: CUT
- AT&T Byron Nelson: CUT
- PGA Championship: T18
- Charles Schwab Challenge: T40
- U.S. Open: T5
- Travelers Championship: T9
- Genesis Scottish Open: T35
- The Open Championship: T41
- Zozo Championship: T6
DP World Tour
- Fortinet Australian PGA Championship: 4T
- ISPS HANDA Australian Open: 3
- Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship: 2T
- Hero Dubai Desert Classic: 13T
- WGC - Dell Technologies Match Play: 31T
- Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo: 15T
- Genesis Scottish Open: 35T
- Horizon Irish Open: 7T
- BMW PGA Championship: 14T
- Cazoo Open de France: 64T
- DP World Tour Championship: 15T
