The RSM Classic 2023 odds and best bets explored ft. Ludvig Aberg and Brian Harman

The RSM Classic 2023 is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, November 16. The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall schedule finale is being held at the Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and features a 156-player field. The golfers will compete against each other for the $8.4 million purse.

The event, which has a loaded field of players looking to cement their status on the 2024 PGA Tour roster, is being headlined by the likes of Brian Harman, Cameron Young and Billy Horschel. Interestingly, 24-year-old Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg is on the field and is also the favorite to win this weekend.

The RSM Classic 2023 odds

According to SportsLine, Ludvig Aberg comes into The RSM Classic 2023 as the 12-1 favorite. Coming off the back of a T10 finish at the WWT Championship, the young Swede will be going for a strong finish to the season in Georgia. Cameron Young follows him on the odds list. World No.18 Young comes into the PGA Tour weekend with 16-1 odds.

Interestingly, World No.9 Brian Harman, who is the highest-ranked player on the field, has 18-1 odds. Russell Henley (22-1), Corey Conners (25-1), Justin Suh (30-1) and Butterfield Bermuda Championship runner-up Alex Noren (30-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend in Georgia. 2021 runner-up Mackenzie Hughes is a longshot favorite with 100-1 odds.

Below is the complete odds list for The RSM Classic 2023 at the Sea Island Golf Resort (As per SportsLine):

Ludvig Aberg +1200

Cameron Young +1600

Brian Harman +1800

Russell Henley +2200

Corey Conners +2500

Justin Suh +3000

Alex Noren +3000

Si Woo Kim +3000

Matt Kuchar +3500

Denny McCarthy +3500

Eric Cole +3500

J.T. Poston +3500

Billy Horschel +4000

Adam Svensson +4000

Keith Mitchell +4500

Stephan Jaeger +4500

Brendon Todd +5000

Luke List +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Chris Kirk +5000

Thomas Detry +5000

Matti Schmid +5500

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Camilo Villegas +6000

Davis Thompson +6000

Chesson Hadley +6000

Alex Smalley +6000

K.H. Lee +6000

Nicholas Lindheim +6000

Harris English +6000

Adam Schenk +6500

Cameron Champ +7000

Ben Griffin +7500

Doug Ghim +7500

Taylor Pendrith +7500

Taylor Montgomery +8000

Adam Long +8000

Webb Simpson +9000

Carl Yuan +9000

Nick Hardy +9000

Callum Tarren +10000

Sam Ryder +10000

Mackenzie Hughes +10000

Mark Hubbard +10000

Austin Eckroat +11000

Brandon Wu +11000

Ben Kohles +11000

Nate Lashley +11000

Stewart Cink +11000

Scott Stallings +12000

Vince Whaley +12000

Chad Ramey +12000

Dylan Wu +12000

Ryan Palmer +12000

Padraig Harrington +12000

Peter Kuest +12000

Kevin Streelman +12000

Maverick McNealy +12000

Sam Stevens +12000

Lanto Griffin +12000

Will Gordon +15000

Hayden Buckley +15000

Troy Merritt +15000

MJ Daffue +15000

Matt NeSmith +15000

Ryan Moore +15000

Zach Johnson +15000

Grayson Murray +15000

More details on The RSM Classic, including tee times and prize money, will be posted soon.