The RSM Classic 2023 odds and best bets explored ft. Ludvig Aberg and Brian Harman

The RSM Classic 2023 is scheduled to tee off on Thursday, November 16. The PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Fall schedule finale is being held at the Sea Island Golf Resort in St. Simons Island, Georgia, and features a 156-player field. The golfers will compete against each other for the $8.4 million purse.
The event, which has a loaded field of players looking to cement their status on the 2024 PGA Tour roster, is being headlined by the likes of Brian Harman, Cameron Young and Billy Horschel. Interestingly, 24-year-old Ryder Cupper Ludvig Aberg is on the field and is also the favorite to win this weekend.
The RSM Classic 2023 odds
According to SportsLine, Ludvig Aberg comes into The RSM Classic 2023 as the 12-1 favorite. Coming off the back of a T10 finish at the WWT Championship, the young Swede will be going for a strong finish to the season in Georgia. Cameron Young follows him on the odds list. World No.18 Young comes into the PGA Tour weekend with 16-1 odds.
Interestingly, World No.9 Brian Harman, who is the highest-ranked player on the field, has 18-1 odds. Russell Henley (22-1), Corey Conners (25-1), Justin Suh (30-1) and Butterfield Bermuda Championship runner-up Alex Noren (30-1) are some other big names to watch this weekend in Georgia. 2021 runner-up Mackenzie Hughes is a longshot favorite with 100-1 odds.
Below is the complete odds list for The RSM Classic 2023 at the Sea Island Golf Resort (As per SportsLine):
- Ludvig Aberg +1200
- Cameron Young +1600
- Brian Harman +1800
- Russell Henley +2200
- Corey Conners +2500
- Justin Suh +3000
- Alex Noren +3000
- Si Woo Kim +3000
- Matt Kuchar +3500
- Denny McCarthy +3500
- Eric Cole +3500
- J.T. Poston +3500
- Billy Horschel +4000
- Adam Svensson +4000
- Keith Mitchell +4500
- Stephan Jaeger +4500
- Brendon Todd +5000
- Luke List +5000
- J.J. Spaun +5000
- Chris Kirk +5000
- Thomas Detry +5000
- Matti Schmid +5500
- Akshay Bhatia +5500
- Camilo Villegas +6000
- Davis Thompson +6000
- Chesson Hadley +6000
- Alex Smalley +6000
- K.H. Lee +6000
- Nicholas Lindheim +6000
- Harris English +6000
- Adam Schenk +6500
- Cameron Champ +7000
- Ben Griffin +7500
- Doug Ghim +7500
- Taylor Pendrith +7500
- Taylor Montgomery +8000
- Adam Long +8000
- Webb Simpson +9000
- Carl Yuan +9000
- Nick Hardy +9000
- Callum Tarren +10000
- Sam Ryder +10000
- Mackenzie Hughes +10000
- Mark Hubbard +10000
- Austin Eckroat +11000
- Brandon Wu +11000
- Ben Kohles +11000
- Nate Lashley +11000
- Stewart Cink +11000
- Scott Stallings +12000
- Vince Whaley +12000
- Chad Ramey +12000
- Dylan Wu +12000
- Ryan Palmer +12000
- Padraig Harrington +12000
- Peter Kuest +12000
- Kevin Streelman +12000
- Maverick McNealy +12000
- Sam Stevens +12000
- Lanto Griffin +12000
- Will Gordon +15000
- Hayden Buckley +15000
- Troy Merritt +15000
- MJ Daffue +15000
- Matt NeSmith +15000
- Ryan Moore +15000
- Zach Johnson +15000
- Grayson Murray +15000
More details on The RSM Classic, including tee times and prize money, will be posted soon.