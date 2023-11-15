The RSM Classic 2023 Thursday Round 1 tee times explored 

The PGA Tour is back in Georgia for the final event of the season. The 2023 RSM Classic is set to begin on Thursday, November 16, at Sea Island, Georgia, at the Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course. The four-day tournament, which features a stacked 156-player field, will tee off at 8:00 am (Eastern Time).

The PGA Tour’s final FedEx Cup Fall schedule event has an $8.4 million prize purse. Golfers at the RSM Classic, including Tour regulars looking for a spot on the circuit’s 2024 roster, will fight for the valuable FedEx Cup and the prize money.

The RSM Classic will feature 11 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) as top contenders including the likes of Brian Harman, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg, Billy Horschel, and more.

The 2023 RSM Classic Round 1 tee times

Round 1 of The RSM Classic will tee off on Thursday at 8:00 am ET. The pairing of Russell Knox, Tommy Gainey and Brandon Wu will take the first tee. The grouping of Ryan Palmer, Kevin Tway and Chesson Hadley will follow suit at 8:11 am ET. Luke List, Martin Laird and Zach Johnson will take the first tee third at the Seaside at 8:22 am ET.

Last week’s Butterfield Bermuda Championship winner Camilo Villegas will take the first tee at 9:39 am ET. He will tee off alongside Russell Henley and Billy Horschel. Meanwhile, one of the event favorites and PGA Tour’s power rankings topper Ludvig Aberg will start his campaign on the 10th tee at 8:33 am ET. He will join Corey Conners and Cameron Young at the RSM Classic's plantation tee-off.

Here are the complete Thursday tee times for The RSM Classic (ET):

1st tee – Seaside

8:00 am - Russell Knox, Tommy Gainey, Brandon Wu

8:11 am - Ryan Palmer, Kevin Tway, Chesson Hadley

8:22 am - Luke List, Martin Laird, Zach Johnson

8:33 am - Stewart CInk, Tyler Duncan, Adam Schenk

8:44 am - Patton Kizzire, Grayson Murray, Max McGreevy

8:55 am - Adam Long, Jonathan Byrd, Kevin Yu

9:06 am - Scott Harrington, Kevin Roy, Ben Kohles

9:17 am - Jason Dufner, Hayden Buckley, Vince Whaley

9:28 am - Padraig Harrington, Kevin Streelman, Taylor Pendrith

9:39 am - Camilo Villegas, Russell Henley, Billy Horschel

9:50 am - Adam Svensson, J.T. Poston, Harris English

10:01 am - Scott Piercy, Henrik Norlander, Carl Yuan

10:12 am - Tano Goya, Trevor Cone, Augusto Nunez

10th tee – Seaside

8:00 am - Jonas Blixt, Ben Martin, Zecheng Dou

8:11 am - David Lingmerth, Carson Young, Josh Teater

8:22 am - J.J. Spaun, Francesco Molinari, Matt Kuchar

8:33 am - K.H. Lee, Cameron Champ, Robert Streb

8:44 am - Peter Malnati, Greyson Sigg, Andrew Novak

8:55 am - Nate Lashley, S.Y. Noh, Maverick McNealy

9:06 am - Michael Gligic, Ryan Gerard, Jacob Tilton

9:17 am - Wesley Bryan, Charley Hoffman, Dylan Wu

9:28 am - Satoshi Kodaira, Jimmy Walker, Ben Crane

9:39 am - Fabian Gomez, Alex Smalley, Ben Griffin

9:50 am - Nick Hardy, Jim Herman, Scott Stallings

10:01 am - Ryan Armour, William McGirt, Sam Ryder

10:12 am - Cameron Percy, Doc Redman, Ben Taylor

1st tee – Plantation

8:00 am - Kelly Kraft, Matt NeSmith, Will Gordon

8:11 am - Sean O’Hair, Justin Lower, Harrison Endycott

8:22 am - Kevin Chappell, Greg Chalmers, Eric Cole

8:33 am - Nico Echavarria, Brian Gay, Andrew Landry

8:44 am - Dylan Frittelli, David Thompson, Paul Haley II

8:55 am - Martin Trainer, Ricky Barnes, Matthias Schwab

9:06 am - Rafael Campos, Fred Biondi, Ben Carr

9:17 am - Doug Ghim, Justin Suh, Hank Lebioda

9:28 am - Thomas Detry, Callum Tarren, Austin Eckroat

9:39 am - Austin Cook, Kramer Hickok, Sam Stevens

9:50 am - Kevin Kisner, Richy Werenski, Denny McCarthy

10:01 am - Brice Garnett, Alex Noren, Tyson Alexander

10:12 am - Matti Schmid, Brent Grant, Matt Atkins

10th tee – Plantation

8:00 am - Ryan Moore, Aaron Baddeley, MJ Daffue

8:11 am - Sung Kang, Zac Blair, Robby Shelton

8:22 am - C.T. Pan, Mark Hubbard, Stephan Jaeger

8:33 am - Corey Conners, Cameron Young, Ludvig Aberg

8:44 am - Brian Harman, Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd

8:55 am - Davis Love III, David Ford, Maxwell Ford

9:06 am - Trevor Werbylo, Peter Kuest, Jacob Solomon

9:17 am - Keith Mitchell, Taylor Montgomery, Austin Smotherman

9:28 am - Brian Stuard, Mick Watney, Harry Higgs

9:39 am - Mackenzie Hughes, Webb Simpson, Lanto Griffin

9:50 am - Akshay Bhatia, Si Woo Kim, Ryan Brehm

10:01 am - Troy Merritt, Chris Stroud, Cody Gribble

10:12 am - Nicholas Lindheim, Kyle Westmoreland, Curtis Thompson

More details on the PGA Tour's RSM Classic will be updated as the event progresses.