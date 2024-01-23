“There’s no in between lol” – Paige Spiranac says Golf only makes her either happy or violent

For Paige Spiranac, golf either makes her happy or just fierce, and there is no in-between.

Spiranac enjoys a strong following on social media, as she has more than 3.9 million followers on Instagram. Besides, she has over 976K followers on X (formerly Twitter), where she doesn't shy away from sharing her opinions on golf.

The 30-year-old golf influencer, who is often seen posting videos of herself playing golf, shared her feelings while playing the sport. She wrote on X:

"Golf either makes me smile or want to break all my clubs. There’s no in between lol"

Spiranc played professional golf for a brief time and made her debut at the 2015 Dubai Ladies Masters. She failed to make a cut at the event, but the following year she won the title on the Cactus Tour, which remained her only win. However, she decided to quit the game later that year after failing at several more events. She felt she didn't have the support of the golf world, which accused her of sexualizing the game.

Last year, Spiranac said failures at higher levels were causing her stress, as she felt she should have achieved more after a promising junior golf career.

"But that just wasn’t happening with golf and I was driving myself crazy because I felt like I should be achieving at a much higher level," she said in her 'Playing A Round' podcast.

While Spiranac's career as a pro was short-lived, she made her name on social media, and now she is the biggest golf personality on social media. Her almost 4 million Instagram followers are more than the likes of Tiger Woods, who has 3.3 million followers.

Spiranac is known for her glamorous attire and was also awarded Maxim World's Sexiest Woman of the Year in 2022. Last year, she launched her website, OnlyPaige, a wordplay with OnlyFans. However, unlike the latter, the golf influencer is clear about not sharing explicit images on her website. On her website, she shares her exclusive pictures and also gives dedicated personal golf tutorials to her subscribers.

Besides her online personality, she has also co-written Hattie Goes Golfing, a children's book, with her sister Lexie.

"He was nothing but kind, funny, and self-deprecating," Paige Spiranac praises Bryson DeChambeau after their meet-up

Paige Spiranac recently played a round of golf with former US Open winner Bryson DeChambeau. After their meeting, she realized that her perception of LIV Golf Pro was completely wrong.

Spiranac, who has publicly trolled DeChambeau in the past, wrote on X:

Have to give credit where credit is due to @b_dechambeau! I’ve publicly trolled him in the past but in person he was nothing but kind, funny, and self-deprecating. Total opposite from how I perceived him over the years. And you would think I should know better because it happens to me every day."

I’m excited for you to see the content we’ve been shooting and an opportunity for you to get to know us both better! Coming soon."

The video of them playing golf is expected to be shared on her YouTube channel soon.