"Those are the rules," "Then why did you sign up" - Fans react to Joaquin Niemann sounding off on LIV Golfers' lack of Majors action

Joaquin Niemann recently said that the absence of many LIV golf pros in the Majors was unfortunate, as the Major championships should have the top players in the field.

Before this week, Niemann's hopes of competing in the Majors was quite bleak, but fortunately, this Wednesday, he received one of the invites for the Masters Tournament, the first Major of the season.

In his recent interview at the International Series in Oman, Niemann expressed his dismay with the lack of any action regarding Majors qualification for LIV Golf professionals.

"When we signed for LIV we knew this is what was going to happen," he said. "Obviously we would have a chance to get world rankings – it’s probably not happening. At the end of the day the majors are supposed to host the best players in the world. Everybody knows who they are. Taking out the Official World Golf Ranking – which I think is not really a ranking – you can figure out who they are easily."

Fans on social media slammed Niemann for his comments, stating that since he knew the consequences and still signed for LIV Golf, he shouldn't complain.

Here's a look at some of the reactions on X:

"He knew what he signed up for. They can all take their money and just be quiet"

"Then why did you sign up? Don’t complain about something when you know what will happen!"

"Majors are for pga tour players and top 50 in the world. They just not for the best players. Maybe Joaquin shouldve stayed on the pga tour if he wants to play in the majors."

"Why does no non-LIV player have so much to criticise the OWGR? If anyone has a complaint, it’s those in the DPWT. If those players were making tons of noise, I’d be backing them 100% The LIV guys are not gaining any traffic with this other than the odd article from non LIV acc."

"The best golfers don't stay the best golfers. You don't get to be considered one of the best golfers perpetually. If LIV was awarded ranking points of any significance it would taint the rankings more than not doing it. You get nothing for beating GMac and Charl 14 times/year."

Here's a look at some more reactions:

When will Joaquin Niemann tee off at the International Series Oman for the final round?

Joaquin Niemann is grouped with Matthew Wolff and Mingyu Cho for the Sunday round of the 2024 International Series in Oman. They will begin their fourth round from the first tee on Sunday, February 25, at 10:18 am local time.

Niemann is currently aggregating at 9-under, three strokes behind leaders Carlos Ortiz and Louis Oosthuizen. Besides having a purse size of $2 million, the International Series Oman is an opportunity for the LIV Golf pros to get some ranking points.