Tom Scullion secures third consecutive tournament victory

Cumberland sophomore golfer Tom Scullion had a third straight victory at the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview. He was remarkable with his game throughout the two rounds to earn the individual medalist.

Scullion's team Cumberland settled for second place after shooting a round of 295. The team shot three shots better than the first round to conclude with a total of 593. Lindsey Wilson won the tournament after finishing with a total of 588. The team scored 289 in the first round while Campbellsville ended in third place four strokes behind Cumberland.

Scullion shot a total of three under par 141 while Christian Lindgreen scored over par six. Will Samuelsson played two rounds of 73 and 78 to score 151 to settle for the t13 position.

Tiger Houston and Patrick Chesnuf finished in a tie for 16th position. Houston played the first round of 73 followed by another round of 76. He scored nine over-par 153 while Chesnut scored 77-76 and scored 9-over par 153.

Josh Taylor settled in the 29th position while Colin Smith played two rounds of 82 and 78 to score 160.

Below is the result of the Mid-South Conference Fall Preview:

1 Tom Scullion

Rounds: 73-68

Total: 141

Par: -3

t9 Christian Lindgreen

Rounds: 75-75

Total: 150

Par: +6

t13 Will Samuelsson

Rounds: 73-78

Total: 151

Par: +7

t16 Tiger Houston

Rounds: 77-76

Total: 153

Par: +9

t16 Patrick Chesnut

Rounds: 77-76

Total: 153

Par: +9

29 Josh Taylor

Rounds: 77-82

Total: 159

Par: +15

30 Colin Smith

Rounds: 82-78

Total: 160

Par: +16

All about Tom Scullion

Tom Scullion is a sophomore golfer from England. Last month, he won the Gibson Bay Invite and was named the Mid-South Conference Golfer of the Week.

Scullion had a blast at last month's tournament. After the first round, he was tied for seventh place but as the game progressed his performance improved in the second round and third round. He shot 73 in the first round, 70 in the second and 69 in the third round to win the tournament.

Before Gibson, Scullion won the NAIA National Preview individual championship. His team finished second in the tournament.

Tom Scullion was happy with his game and after winning three back-to-back tournaments, Scullion shared a post on his Instagram account with a caption stating:

"3 in a row 🏆Couldn’t have done this without the support from my amazing parents, coaches, agency, university and teammates"

Scullion is very active on social media. He has over 1.8K followers on Instagram.