U.S. Open 2023 weather forecast: Will it be a windy weekend at LACC?

The weather forecast for the city of Los Angeles, California, indicates that the U.S. Open, which begins on Thursday, will be played in excellent weather conditions. Particularly the winds will have little impact on the history of the third major of the season.

According to the weather tracking platform Accuwather, the weather over the Los Angeles Country Club remains calm, with little clouds in the afternoon hours. It will remain calm throughout the weekend.

Weather seems to be excellent at Los Angeles Country Club, previous to the 2023 U.S. Open (Image via Getty).

For Thursday, a light to light breeze is forecast, just eight miles per hour (mph), with gusts up to 15 mph. Chances of rain are 25%, there will be sunshine and some clouds, with an average temperature of 70° (Farenheit).

Day 2 will see very similar weather conditions. The average temperature will rise slightly (75°), and there will be less wind (7 mph with gusts of 12 mph). Rain chances are low, although there will be abundant cloudiness (77%).

Come the weekend, when the decisive stage of the tournament will be played, the weather will maintain its good conditions. Saturday will be another breezy day, with calm areas, chances of rain close to zero and abundant sunshine. The temperature will be 75°, with a real temperature (in the sun) of 83°.

Good Weather at the 2023 U.S. Open Championship, Practice Day 2 (Image via Getty).

Meanwhile, the fourth and final round will be played with breezes that, once again, will be light to light (eight mph with 10 mph gusts). The chances of rain are low, although there will be clouds (66%) and temperatures will also be pleasant (77°).

Thus, given the current weather conditions and the forecast for the weekend, a wind-free U.S. Open can be expected.

U.S. Open and the weather

The weather has been the protagonist many times in the U.S. Open, due to the fact that it is played in June, a typically rainy month in many regions of the United States.

Without going too far back in time, it will be recalled that the fourth round of last season's edition (won by Matt Fitzpatrick) was played with only 51° of temperature and the threat of rain.

The first round of the 2016 edition, played in Oakmont, Pennsylvania, had to be suspended due to torrential rains. Something similar happened during the 2013 edition (also played in Pennsylvania) when a warning was issued due to bad weather conditions, even before the start of the event.

Fortunately, fans, players and reporters already present at the 2023 U.S. Open venue have reported good current weather conditions. This can be seen in the numerous social media posts reporting on the days leading up to the third major of the PGA Tour's season.

