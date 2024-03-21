Shane Lowry was about to perform the most spectacular play of the first day at the Porsche Singapore Classic. The DP World Tour event is currently being played at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club in Singapore.

Lowry came within inches of an ace on the 147-yard par-3 4th hole. The video was posted by the DP World Tour on its X (formerly Twitter) account and has reached more than 12,500 views in two hours.

"One of the shots of the day from @ShaneLowryGolf 🎯 #PorscheSingaporeClassic"

Shane Lowry went straight for the green with his tee shot and his stroke was so accurate that it landed less than a foot from the hole. Unfortunately for him, the ball did not move toward the direction of the hole and dropped back a few inches to stop about two feet short.

Lowry made his third birdie of the round after that, having already birdied the 1st and 2nd. He then bogeyed the 5th, parred all the way to the 12th, bogeyed the 13th, and birdied the 15th and 18th to finish with a score of 3 under. This placed him T31 after the first 18 holes.

Shane Lowry during the 2024 season

The Porsche Singapore Classic is Shane Lowry's debut on the DP World Tour for the 2024 season. Lowry last played on the European circuit at the 2018 Tour Championship where he finished T18.

As for the PGA Tour, Lowry began his season at The American Express where he was cut. He then played the Farmers Insurance Open where he finished T25, and the WM Phoenix Open where he finished T60.

Lowry next clinched his two best finishes of the season so far, and they came in consecutive weeks. The Irishman finished T4 at the Cognizant Classic and third at the Arnold Palmer Invitational. He also finished T19 at The Players Championship.

These performances have taken him to 34th place in the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), a feat Lowry had previously stated was one of his goals for the current season (return to the Top 20).

He is also ranked 25th in the FedEx Cup ranking, an important metric for him to qualify for the rest of the season's Signature Events. As for the Majors, Lowry is in the last year of the exemption provided after winning The Open Championship in 2019.