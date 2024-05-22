When is the next US Open Final Qualifying event? Dates and sites explored

Following the conclusion of the US Open Final Qualifying in three venues on Monday, May 20, the next qualifying event will take place on Monday, June 3. The qualifying will take place on 10 sites.

The first set of US Open final qualifying took place on Monday in Japan, England, and Dallas, Texas. The remaining 10 sites will host the event two weeks later. Similar to the past event, the rest of the Final Qualifying venues will also host the two round-36 hole stroke play events in one day.

Here are the venues set to host the US Open Final Qualifying on June 3:

Woodmont Country Club’s North Course (Rockville, Maryland)

Springfield Country Club (Springfield, Ohio)

Pronghorn Resort’s Nicklaus Course (Bend, Oregon)

Canoe Brook Country Club’s North & South Courses (Summit, New Jersey)

Duke University Golf Club (Durham, North Carolina)

Ohio State University Golf Club / Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club (Columbus, Ohio)

Cherry Hill Club (Ridgeway, Ontario, Canada)

Lake Merced Golf Club (Daly City, California)

The Bear’s Club (Jupiter, Florida)

The Golf Club of Georgia (Alpharetta, Georgia)

The US Open 2024 will be played at Pinehurst Resort (Course No. 2) Pinehurst, North Carolina from June 13 to 16. Wyndham Clark is the defending champion.

Who has qualified for the US Open 2024 via US Open Final qualifying?

A total of 23 players have qualified for the US Open 2024 after the first round of the US Open Final Qualifying. Here's the result for the US Open Final Qualifying that took place on Monday, May 20.

1) Dallas, Texas (Dallas Athletic Club's Gold & Blue Courses)

1. Nico Echavarria: 67–68

T2. Mac Meissner: 69-67

T2. Eugenio Lopez Chacarra: 66-70

T4. Takumi Kanaya: 67-71

T4. Francesco Molinari: 68-70

T6. Brandon Wu: 69-70

T6. Michael McGowan: 68–71

T6. Parker Bell (a): 70-69

T6. S.H. Kim: 70-69

T6. Sung Kang: 69-70

T6. Logan McAllister: 68-71

Alternates

First Alternate: Sergio Garcia

Second Alternate: Josh Radcliff

2) Surrey, England (Walton Heath Golf Club's Old & New Courses)

T1. Grant Forrest: 66–68

T1. Richard Mansell: 65-69

T1. Brandon Robinson Thompson: 68-66

T4. Sam Bairstow: 68-67

T4. Robert Rock: 69-66

T6. Tom McKibbin: 69–67

T6. Edoardo Molinari: 67–69

T6. Jason Scrivener: 68-68

T6. Matteo Manassero: 71-65

3) Shiga Prefecture, Japan (Hino Golf Club's King Course)

T1. Ryo Ishikawa: 66-65

T1. Riki Kawamoto: 68-63

3. Taisei Shimizu: 67-65

Alternates

1st alternate: Ryosuke Kinoshita

2nd alternate: Naoyuki Kataoka