“Where’s Jordan, Justin and Ricky?” “Underwhelming” – Fans react to the latest Team USA Ryder Cup rankings

Fans have expressed dissatisfaction with the recent revelation of the US Team's Ryder Cup points list. Tournament officials have disclosed Team USA's ranking list for the upcoming 2025 edition of the Ryder Cup.

Players finishing in the top 6 of the ranking list following the 2024 and 2025 seasons will automatically secure their spots on the team for the biennial event. The ranking points for the 2024 season are based on The Players Championship and four other Major tournaments.

With The Players Championship concluding last week, the Team USA Ryder Cup ranking list has been initiated. Scottie Scheffler, the winner of The Players Championship 2024, has topped the team USA Ryder Cup ranking points with a total of 4500.

NUCLR Golf shared the list on its X account (formerly Twitter) with the caption:

"Team USA Ryder Cup rankings."

Fans were, however, surprised not to see Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler on the list. One user commented:

"Lol wheres Jordan,Justin and Ricky???"

It is important to note that Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Rickie Fowler were part of last year's US Ryder Cup team. They competed at The Players Championship last week, but Thomas and Spieth failed to make the cut and did not earn any money from the event.

As Ryder Cup ranking points are only awarded to players making the cut, Thomas and Spieth were not included in the current ranking list. However, Fowler secured the 41st spot in the Ryder Cup USA team ranking with 51.500 points as he finished T68 at The Players Championship last week.

Nevertheless, golfers still have the opportunity to make the list by performing well in the Majors. Moreover, the scoring criteria for the 2025 season have not been announced yet.

"Underwhelming,' commented another fan.

"Team USA Ryder Cup rankings: Looks like we're in good hands...or clubs!" wrote another fan.

Here are some more fan reactions:

Who makes it to the Team USA Ryder Cup rankings?

Scottie Scheffler leads the USA Ryder Cup team rankings with 4500 points. Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, and Wyndham Clark, who tied for second place at The Players Championship, secured the second spot in the Team USA Ryder Cup rankings with 1891.667 points. Maverick McNealy tied for fifth place with Sahith Theegala, earning 706.250 points.

Here is the list of Team USA Ryder Cup rankings:

1 Scottie Scheffler: 4,500.000

2 Brian Harman: 1,891.667

2 Xander Schauffele: 1,891.667

2 Wyndham Clark: 1,891.667

5 Maverick McNealy: 706.250

5 Sahith Theegala: 706.250

7 Taylor Montgomery: 606.250

7 Joel Dahmen: 606.250

9 Nate Lashley: 489.583

10 Sam Ryder: 406.250

10 Doug Ghim: 406.250

12 Adam Schenk: 285.536

12 Harris English: 285.536

12 Dylan Wu: 285.536

12 Kurt Kitayama: 285.536

16 Matthew NeSmith: 186.250

16 Chris Kirk: 186.250

18 Taylor Moore: 152.813

18 Mark Hubbard: 152.813

18 Ben Martin: 152.813

21 Lee Hodges: 119.286

21 Denny McCarthy: 119.286

21 Brice Garnett: 119.286

21 Jimmy Stanger: 119.286

25 Grayson Murray: 93.750

25 David Lipsky: 93.750

27 Sam Burns: 70.063

27 J.T. Poston: 70.063

27 Jake Knapp: 70.063

27 Tony Finau: 70.063

27 Austin Eckroat: 70.063

27 Ryan Moore: 70.063

27 Collin Morikawa: 70.063

34 Andrew Putnam: 60.250

35 Zac Blair: 57.500

35 Tom Hoge: 57.500

35 Cameron Young: 57.500

38 J.J. Spaun: 53.500

38 Tyler Duncan: 53.500

38 Max Homa: 53.500

41 Patrick Cantlay: 51.500

41 Chan Kim: 51.500

41 Rickie Fowler: 51.500

41 Peter Malnati: 51.500

45 Gary Woodland: 50.250

46 Keith Mitchell: 49.750