Which golfers are teaming up at the Grant Thornton Invitational 2023? Full-field explored

The first-ever Grant Thornton Invitational is scheduled to take place next week, as it will be played from Friday, December 8, to Sunday, December 10, at the Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

The inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational will be a 32-player field event comprising players from the PGA and the LPGA Tour. They will be divided into 16 mixed teams that will fight for an equal purse size of $4 million.

The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational field consists of 24 of the top 50 golfers on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour. Here are the sixteen teams for the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational:

Rose Zhang and Sahith Theegala

Charley Hull and Justin Rose

Megan Khang and Denny McCarthy

Lydia Ko and Jason Day

Nelly Korda and Tony Finau

Lexi Thompson and Rickie Fowler

Lilia Vu and Joel Dahmen

Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners

Céline Boutier and Harris English

Mel Reid and Russell Henley

Cheyenne Knight and Tom Hoge

Madelene Sagström and Ludvig Åberg

Allisen Corpuz and Cameron Champ

Ruoning Yin and Nick Taylor

Leona Maguire and Lucas Glover

The format of the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational explored

The inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational will be played in three formats over the next three days. The opening round will be played in a scramble format, followed by foursomes and a modified four-ball on the second and the third day respectively.

Here's a look at all three formats 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational:

1) Scramble format

Each player will play a tee shot, but the team will pick the ball to be used for the next stroke. Both players will then hit the shot from the picked spot, and the same process will continue until the ball is holed.

2) Foursome (Alternate Shot) format

This is the most common format in the three-day events and is often used in the Ryder Cup as well as the Solheim Cup. Both the players from the squad will play the hole, with one teeing off from the odd-numbered hole and the other from the event-numbered.

3) Modified Four-Ball Format

The final round will be played in the modified four-ball format, where few changes have been made to the traditional four-ball format. In this format, both players will tee off from the hole but will switch the balls in the next shot and will continue until the ball is holed. The lower score of the two will be counted as the team's score.

Schedule details

The 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational will be telecast by the Golf Channel on all three days. While the whole of Friday’s first-round coverage will be on Golf Channel, the evening coverage will switch to NBC over the weekend.

Here's a look at the schedule for the 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational:

Friday, December 8:

Round 1: 1-4 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Saturday, December 9

Round 2: 2-3 p.m ET (Golf Channel), 3-5 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, December 10

Round 3: 1-2 p.m. ET (Golf Channel), 2-4 p.m. ET (NBC)