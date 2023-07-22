Who is leading the 2023 Barracuda Championship after Round 2? Day 2 leaderboard explored

The 2023 Barracuda Championship ended Day 2 with Ryan Gerard in the lead. The 23-year-old rookie golfer has stunned many by taking a massive lead. The golfer carded 16 birdies and two late bogeys on Thursday, ending up 30 points to lead through two rounds at Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood in Truckee, California.

Gerard, whose best result this season came at Honda Classic in February where he finished solo fourth, is currently on track to take his first-ever pro win. However, the golfer has some competition to overcome on the 156-player field. Players like Patrick Rodgers, Vincent Norrman and Beau Hossler are closely trailing the Barracuda Championship leader.

2023 Barracuda Championship Day 2 leaderboard

Vincent Norrman, who took his debut win on the PGA Tour at the Barbasol Championship last week, is a strong contender at the Barracuda Championship. The golfer has 23 points and could give Gerard a run for the lead on Saturday. Zecheng Dou and Sean Crocker (T5), Cameron Champ (7) and Carl Yuan (T8) are some other names in the Top-10 of the event’s leaderboard.

It is pertinent to note that some big names like S.H. Kim, Keith Mitchell, Harry Higgs, Greyson Sigg and Taylor Pendrith failed to make the Friday cut. It’ll be interesting to see who comes out on top at the $3.8 million prize event.

Here is the leaderboard of 2023 Barracuda Championship after the second round. Only players who made the cut are included:

1 Ryan Gerard - 30

2 Patrick Rodgers - 26

3 Vincent Norrman - 23

4 Beau Hossler - 22

T5 Zecheng Dou - 21

T5 Sean Crocker - 21

7 Cameron Champ - 20

T8 Marcus Kinhult - 19

T8 James Morrison - 19

T8 James Hahn - 19

T8 Carl Yuan - 19

T12 S.Y. Noh - 18

T12 Chesson Hadley - 18

T12 Alexander Levy - 18

T15 Ryo Hisatsune - 17

T15 Brent Grant - 17

T15 David Lipsky - 17

T15 Matthew NeSmith - 17

T19 Maximilian Kieffer - 16

T19 Kevin Chappell - 16

T19 Chad Ramey - 16

T19 Trevor Werbylo - 16

T23 Julien Guerrier - 15

T23 Chez Reavie - 15

T23 Mark Hubbard - 15

T23 Marcus Armitage - 15

T23 Carson Young - 15

T23 Sam Stevens - 15

T23 William McGirt - 15

T23 JC Ritchie - 15

T23 Kevin Roy - 15

T32 Stephan Jaeger - 14

T32 Joakim Lagergren - 14

T32 M.J. Daffue - 14

T32 Jason Scrivener - 14

T32 J.J. Spaun - 14

T32 Martin Laird - 14

T32 Akshay Bhatia - 14

T39 Wesley Bryan - 13

T39 Jens Dantorp - 13

T39 Troy Merritt - 13

T39 Martin Trainer - 13

T39 Nathan Kimsey - 13

T39 Johannes Veerman - 13

T39 Joel Dahmen - 13

T39 Andy Sullivan - 13

T39 Peter Kuest - 13

T39 Bastien Amat(a) - 13

T49 Justin Suh - 12

T49 Austin Cook - 12

T49 Charley Hoffman - 12

T49 Michael Gligic - 12

T49 Augusto Nunez - 12

T49 Rico Hoey - 12

T49 Aaron Cockerill - 12

T56 Nick Hardy - 11

T56 Edoardo Molinari - 11

T56 Russell Knox - 11

T56 Tano Goya - 11

T56 Sebastian Soderberg - 11

T56 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez - 11

T56 Erik van Rooyen - 11

T56 Robert Streb - 11

T56 Chase Hanna - 11

T56 Trevor Cone - 11

T56 Kyle Westmoreland - 11

Barracuda Championship final leaderboard will be announced after Sunday's play.