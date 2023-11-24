Who is Nikhil Rama? Player profile of the young golfer explored

Nikhil Rama is currently playing in the ongoing Joburg Open at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa, and is sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard. He carded 65 in the first round and followed it with an eight-under 62 in the second round, finishing with an overall score of 13 under par for the tournament.

Born on August 31, 2001, Rama is a South African professional golfer. He turned professional in 2020 and represents Bryanston Country Club. He primarily plays on the Challenge Tour, Sunshine Tour, and DP World Tour.

Playing on the Sunshine Tour, Nikhil Rama has recorded six top-10 finishes so far. He has so far accumulated 995,125.16 South African Rands playing golf and his best paycheck was 127,750 South African Rands.

Rama is currently ranked 1214 on the Official World Golf Rankings. His career-best ranking is 1088, which he achieved in 2022.

Nikhil Rama's best finish on the DP World Tour came last season at the same tournament, the Joburg Open, where he finished T33 on the leaderboard.

"It's a great feeling to be here" - Nikhil Rama on playing in the 2023 Joburg Open without going through qualifiers

The 22-year-old South African prodigy has been making waves lately. He finished tied for fourth at the Vodacom Origins of Golf final earlier in November 2023.

Before the 2023 Joburg Open, Nikhil Rama opened up about his goals at Houghton Golf Club in Johannesburg, South Africa. He said that he was hoping to make the cut and finish at a good spot this weekend. As quoted by the European Tour's official website, he said:

"Coming into this week, the goal is to make the cut but I know I can compete on any tour. I've been playing well lately so I'm looking forward to the rest of the week."

Nikhil Rama added that entering the 2023 Joburg Open without going through the qualifiers was a great relief. He said:

"Top five qualifying at Pezula two weeks ago. It's a great feeling to be here not going through qualifiers, there's a lot of pressure to do that. I'm happy to be here now. I was just enjoying myself out there with my caddie Shannon, it's just great fun."

Nikhil Rama is paired with Thriston Lawrence for the third round of the 2023 Joburg Open. They will tee off at 12:25 PM local time.