Michael Kim sparked a discussion on X (formerly known as Twitter) when he posted a picture of the 13th hole at TPC Highlands. The post attracted the attention of names like Mark Hubbard and Padraig Harrington, who also joined the conversation.

Kim, the 2018 John Deere Classic champion, is among the most popular golf personalities on X. He frequently shares intriguing golf tips and opinions on social media, garnering significant attention.

On Saturday, November 25, Kim posted a picture of the thirteenth hole at TPC Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. In the post, he discussed his strategic approach to placing a shot when dealing with water on one side of the hole.

He wrote:

"Don’t always just aim to the other side of the trouble. That is often tougher because you know you can’t miss it to the side with the trouble but you also don’t have room to the side ur aiming at. If there’s trouble on the right, more times than not, I’ll aim pretty close to the water, and if anything overdo my draw and I’ll have most of the fairway to play with. For ex. Hole 13 at travelers. I’ll aim at the Red T and try to end up on the blue L. Try it out next time ur on the range. Make ur own fairway, pick a side with water, aim it near the water and curve it away from the water."

Expand Tweet

Kim's post received over a million views, including from some prominent figures in the golf fraternity who also shared their perspectives. Fellow PGA Tour professional Mark Hubbard partially agreed with him, pointing out that aiming for the "red T" in Kim's picture would result in Hubbard landing the ball in the white part on the lake's right.

Expand Tweet

However, two-time Open Championship winner Padraig Harrington seemed to be in complete agreement with Kim's approach. In response, he explained:

"Michael is so right here. Go on to the course when it’s quiet and try both options, if possible with a number of balls/clubs and see what works for you. I know in the above scenario if I’m aiming left away from the water I often swing with the unintentional thought of don’t go right. Aiming left, trying not to go right will always end too far left (doublecross). At least aiming right and then trying not to hit it right ends up left of water and maybe still in fairway. Clearly what ever target you pick, if you execute it with perfect mental focus it is good too."

Expand Tweet

One user argued that Jack Nicklaus was against the approach.

Expand Tweet

The 30-year-old golfer responded that tips from Nicklaus or Tiger Woods don't need to work for everyone. He added that individuals need to try and find what works best for them.

Expand Tweet

Where did Michael Kim last compete?

The former John Deere Classic winner last appeared at the World Wide Technology Championship earlier this month. He finished T23 after aggregating at 17 under, 10 strokes behind the winner Erik van Rooyen. Michael Kim made 18 cuts in 32 starts this season and made four top-ten finishes.