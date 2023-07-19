The business model of professional golf is changing quite drastically, with increased prize purses playing a major role in the same. R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said on Wednesday that he would not be ruling out the possibility of using sponsorship opportunities that will come from the Saudi Arabian PIF.

The R&A executive recently announced a new amateur event that will be played in South Africa. He said that all opportunities need to be considered as revenue streams while growing the game of golf outside of the United States.

Speaking via Sports Illustrated, he said:

"If I'm very open, we are and do and continue to talk to various potential sponsors. We have a number of large corporate partners that help us make this thing happen. I think the world has changed in the last year. It's not just golf. You're seeing it in football. You're seeing it in F1. You're seeing it in cricket. I'm sure tennis won't be that far behind."

The world of golf is undergoing a massive change, especially with the announcement of the PGA Tour and PIF merger to form a newer, bigger entity. While the R&A is not involved in the deal, Slumbers added that it is a 'welcome end to the disruption in the men's professional game.'

"The world of sport has changed dramatically in the last 12 months, and it is not feasible for the R&A or golf to just ignore what is a societal change on a global basis. We will be considering within all the parameters that we look at all the options that we have."

R&A Chief considering possibility of LIV Golf players exemption for season-long play

The increasing prize purses in the pro scene have seen the Masters hand out $18 million, the US Open a $20 million, the PGA Championship a $17.5 million and the Open a $16.5 million prize purse. With the large prize purses becoming even bigger, the R&A must consider other options, including the PIF.

Slumbers said:

"This constant discussion about money, which I referred to again last year, was in my opinion damaging the perception of our sport worldwide in the eyes of a number of young people who are saying, why do I want to join that, in the eyes of a number of politicians who help us put on these fantastic championships."

Now, with the new changes to the golf entity, having LIV Players be a part of the season is something that Slubmers might consider. The merger announcement was one that was welcomed by him.

"I think that's one of the options that we have," Slumbers added. "It's not the option that is top of my list at the moment, but it would be one of the options that is available."