This season of the LPGA Tour has been full of surprises and fans can expect thrill and entertainment in the 2023-24 season as well.

This year, Rose Zhang has dominated the golf course and undoubtedly there are many in the queue who will be making the headlines in the upcoming season.

Here are the top 15 women freshman golfers to watch in the 2023-24 season.

Top 15 women freshman golfers to watch in the 2023-24 season

#1 Jaclyn LaHa

Jaclyn Laha has won one event in her career and had nine top-10 finishes. She finished third in the 2023 Women's Western Amateur Championship and finished second at The Ping Invitational.

#2 Frances Kim

Frances Kim won the AJGA and was the 2022 Rolex All-American Second Team member. She has had four top-three finishes so far in her career and six top-16 finishes in the year.

#3 Ting Hsuan-Huang

Hailing from Oregon, Hsuan-Huang has played in numerous big tournaments this season and fans have high hopes for her for the 2023-24 season.

She finished 22nd at the 2023 Augusta National Women's Amateur Championship and also earned an opportunity to compete at the US Women's Open earlier this year.

#4 Ashleen Kaur

Winner of the 2023 ANNIKA Invitational, Ashleen Kaur is a budding star. She had also played in several big tournaments this year and finished in T9 at the Junior PGA Championship.

#5 Cayetana Fernandez Garcia-Poggio

Garcia-Poggio currently ranks second in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. She is an incredible golfer and fans have high hopes for her in the upcoming season. She is a strong contender to clinch the title of first-team All-America.

#6 Sara Im

Sara Im played at the Mizuho Americas Open earlier this year and finished in third place in the junior division. She competed at the 2023 US Women's Amateur Four-Ball at The Home Course in DuPont and played a round of 32 at the US Girls' Junior Division.

#7 Paula Martin Sampedro

Sampedro finished T6 at the Carmel Cup at Pebble Beach, which was the opening event of her college career. She is one of the best golfers playing this season.

#8 Bailey Shoemaker

Bailey Shoemaker is the top-ranked juniors at this time. She played a round of 16 at the Bel-Air Country Club and made it to the semifinals of the US Women's Amateur in 2022.

#9 Lauren Kim

Lauren Kim won the Canadian Women's Amateur and played a round of 32 at the US Women's Amateur and also qualified for the quarterfinals of the US Girls Junior.

#10 Kiara Romero

Kiara Romero is an Oregon-based golfer. The highlight of her career is a victory at the US Girls' Junior in 2023, which was held in Colorado Springs.

#11 Macy Pate

Macy Pate studies at Wake Forest and has been in good form this year. She played at the US Girls' Junior and also won the North and South Junior in 2023.

#12 Farah O'Keefe

Farah O'Keefe is a Texas-based golfer who qualified for the US Girls' Junior quarterfinals and also competed at the US Women's Open.

#13 Maria Jose Marin

Marin, who is also a freshman, began her college career by bagging a second-place finish in the Carmel Cup. She has been in amazing form, and by the end of this season, she may be named an All-American.

#14 Katie Li

Katie Li finished fourth at the Mizuho Americas Open and also played a round of 32 at the US Girls' Junior.

#15 Erica Lee

Hailing from Illinois, Erica Lee ranked 23rd in the Sargarin Junior Girls rankings by Golf Week. She finished second at the SCPGA Jr. Tour Toyota and third at the SCPGA Jr. Tour Toyota Tour Cup.