Top 5 favorites to win the 2023 FedEx Cup at the start of the season and how they finished ft. Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy

The 2022-23 season of the FedEx Cup finished last week with Viktor Hovland winning the trophy. This year's season was jam-packed with unexpected players winning the championships.

Fans had great expectations for players like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy but they struggled with their performances. Below are the five favorite to win the FedEx Cup at the start of the season.

Top 5 favorites to win the 2023 FedEx Cup at the start of the season

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler (Image via AP Photo/Mike Stewart).

One of the potential FedEx Cup winners was Scottie Scheffler, who started the season finishing T45 at the 2022 THE CJ Cup in South Carolina.

He hasn't missed the cut in a single event on the PGA Tour season 2022-23 and was the best contender to win the Tour Championship. However, he ended up finishing in the T6 position after playing four rounds of 71-65-73-70.

#2 Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy (Image via AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

McIlroy started the 2022-23 FedEx Cup season with a victory at the CJ Cup followed by a T32 finish at the WM Phoenix Open and T29 at the Genesis Invitational Open.

He missed the cut in two events this year and concluded the season with a solo fourth position at the Tour Championship.

#3 Jon Rahm

Jon Rahm (Image via AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Rahm had a successful FedEx Cup season. He started the new season with a T4 finish at the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina and finished T8 at the Hero World Challenge.

He started the new year with two back-to-back victories and then won the first major of his career at the Masters in April. Rahm concluded the season with a T18 finish at the Tour Championship.

#4 Cameron Young

Cameron Young (Image via USA Today)

The 2021 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year Cameron Young impressed golf fans with his incredible performance on the Tour last season. Fans had high hopes for him.

He started the 2022-23 FedEx Cup season with a T53 finish at the Zozo Championship, which improved to T23 at the 2022 CJ Cup and then to a third-place finish at the Hero World Challenge.

Young has only missed the cut in three events in 2023 and wrapped the season at the BMW Championship finishing in the T15 position after playing four rounds of 67-71-68-68.

#5 Xander Schauffele

Xander Schauffele (Image via AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Schauffele was also the favorite to win the FedEx Cup season finale, but he settled for a solo second place.

He started the 2022-23 FedEx Cup season with a T9 finish at the 2023 Zozo Championship and then had a solo fourth-place finish at the Hero World Challenge. He started the new year finishing T3 at The American Express and then finished T13 at the Farmers Insurance Open.

The American golfer played in all three FedEx Cup playoffs at the end of the season and finished T24 at the St.Jude Championship, T8 at the BMW Championship and second at the Tour Championship.