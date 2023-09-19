Top 5 rookies playing in the Solheim Cup 2023

The 2023 Solheim Cup is set to grace the lush greens of Finca Cortesin in Andalucia, Spain. This 18th edition promises to deliver excitement and drama as Team Europe takes on Team USA from September 22 to 24.

While both sides boast remarkable talent, our focus today is on the rookies – the newcomers who are ready to make their mark on the grand stage. Team Europe brings three fresh faces, while Team USA boasts five rookies. Let's take a closer look at the top five rookies to keep an eye on during this competition.

Top 5 rookies in the 2023 Solheim Cup

#5 - Maja Stark (Europe)

Maja Stark of Team Europe plays a shot during practice prior to the Solheim Cup (Image via Getty)

At 23, Maja Stark, hailing from Sweden, is a promising addition to Team Europe. Despite being a Solheim Cup debutant, Stark has showcased her prowess in team match-play events. Stark played a pivotal role in Sweden's International Crown team in April, partnering with Madelene Sagstrom.

However, her recent form has seen its share of ups and downs. Nevertheless, her automatic qualification through her LET standings position underscores her potential.

#4 - Linn Grant (Europe)

Linn Grant of Team Europe looks on during practice (Image via Getty)

Twenty-four-year-old Linn Grant is another formidable European rookie, who has made her mark on the professional golf scene. Holding a world ranking of 15, Grant's journey to the Solheim Cup is notable. Despite facing challenges such as COVID-19 restrictions preventing her from playing in the USA, she managed to secure her LPGA card for 2023.

Grant's consistency is evident through six consecutive top-20 finishes, which commenced with her inaugural LPGA career victory at the Dana Open in July. Her impressive average LPGA scoring of 70.29 is among the best in the tournament.

#3 - Allisen Corpuz (USA)

Allisen Corpuz of team USA plays a shot during practice prior to the The Solheim Cup (Image via Getty)

Allisen Corpuz is a 25-year-old American ranked 10th in the world. She earned her spot on Team USA by clinching her maiden Major title at the US Women's Open. Corpuz's precision off the tee is one of her standout attributes, boasting an impressive 82.9 percent fairway accuracy this season. She has demonstrated her ability to perform under pressure with solid finishes, including a T-4 at the Chevron, a T-6 at the British Open, and a T-15 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.

Although she heads into the tournament on the back of two missed cuts in her recent outings, her remarkable season and Major win make her a formidable contender.

#2 - Lilia Vu (USA)

Lilia Vu of team USA during practice prior to the The Solheim Cup (Image via Getty)

Lilia Vu, aged 25 and ranked second globally, brings a remarkable resume to her Solheim Cup debut. She is the first player in Solheim Cup history since 2005 to secure two Major victories in the same year as the competition, a feat previously achieved by Annika Sorenstam. Vu's journey to success was marked by a brief slump, enduring four consecutive missed cuts after her Chevron title win in April.

However, her British Open triumph propelled her to the No. 1 spot in the Rolex Women’s Rankings. Despite her mid-season challenges, Vu regained her form and heads to Spain after three consecutive top-25 finishes.

#1 - Rose Zhang (USA)

Rose Zhang plays a shot from the fairway on the fifth hole during the first round of the LPGA Tour Kroger Queen City Championship (Image via Getty)

Rose Zhang, at the tender age of 20 and ranked 31st globally, is among the rookies to watch out for. Her transition to the professional ranks has been seamless, highlighted by her victorious pro debut at the Mizuho Americas Open in June. Zhang's record in amateur team events, including a victory in the 2021 Spirit Amateur captained by Stacy Lewis, sets the stage for her Solheim Cup debut.

Despite her rookie status, Zhang has shown her mettle with top-10 finishes in her first three majors as a professional. Zhang is well-prepared for the tournament with experience in team events such as the Curtis Cup, Junior Solheim Cup, and Junior Ryder Cup.