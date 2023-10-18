Top 5 surprising names missing from Tiger Woods’ TGL roster ft. Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth 

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have started a tech-infused golf league, TGL. The tournament will take place in 2024 and features a field of 24 golfers. The league will consist of six teams with four players in each.

So far, Patrick Cantlay, Wyndham Clark, Keegan Bradley, Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Adam Scott, Xander Schauffele, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Min Woo Lee and Lucas Glover, Woods, McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood, Rickie Fowler, Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala and Billy Horschel, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Matt Fitzpatrick, Cameron Young, and Tyrrell Hatton have joined the series.

However, the golf league missed out names of some of the top-ranked golfers, including current World No.1 Scottie Scheffler and 2023 Tour Championship winner Viktor Hovland.

On that note, let's take a look at the five big names missing from Tiger Woods's TGL league.

Top 5 surprising names missing from Tiger Woods’ TGL roster

#1 Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler has been in great form since the beginning of this season. He has won the WM Phoenix Open earlier this year and then The Players Championship. He finished in the T6 position at the Tour Championship but will miss the TGL league.

Scheffler was last seen in action at the 2023 Ryder Cup but struggled with his game.

#2 Jordan Spieth

Jordan Spieth's best friend Justin Thomas will compete at the Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's league, however, he will miss the series.

The American golfer has not won any tournaments this season but has some good finishes. He finished in a tie for fourth place at the 2023 Masters, T5 at the Memorial Tournament, and T6 at the 2023 FedEx St.Jude Championship.

#3 Will Zalatoris

Zalatoris has been struggling with his injury and has not competed in any of the tournaments since the Masters in April. He had played in a few tournaments earlier this year and recorded his best finish at the 2023 Genesis Invitational Open when he had a solo fourth finish.

#4 Viktor Hovland

Viktor Hovland has been in amazing form this season. He won two back-to-back tournaments in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Hovland has not missed the cut in any of the tournaments this season and is the defending champion of the Hero World Challenge, which is hosted by Tiger Woods. However, he will not compete in the TGL league.

#5 Hideki Matsuyama

Former Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama will also miss the TGL league. He had some good finishes this season on the PGA Tour. He broke into the top 70 of the FedEx Cup standings and competed at the St.Jude Championship, where he finished T16 position. However, he withdrew from the BMW Championship.