Top players who have achieved a sub-60 scores in golf history

In the ever-competitive world of golf, achieving a sub-60 score is a rare and celebrated accomplishment that marks a player's exceptional skill, precision, and strategic mastery of the game. Let's review the remarkable the top players who have achieved sub-60 rounds, etching their names into golfing history.

57 — David Carey, 2019 Cervino Open

In 2019, Irish golfer David Carey etched his name into the record books with an astonishing 11-under 57 at the Cervino Open on the Alps Tour. This third-level men's golf tour in Europe witnessed Carey's mastery as he artfully maneuvered the par-68 layout. A sensational performance of 11 birdies and seven pars marked a momentous day in golf history.

58 — Jim Furyk, 2016 Travelers Championship

Jim Furyk in the Travelers Championship - Final Round 2016 (Image via Getty)

Jim Furyk's iconic round of 58 at the 2016 Travelers Championship stands as a monumental achievement, as it holds the distinction of being the lowest score ever recorded in a PGA Tour event. Armed with precision and finesse, Furyk's round was a virtuoso display of golfing brilliance. With 10 birdies and an eagle, he crafted a remarkable narrative on the course that day.

58 — Stephan Jaeger, 2016 Ellie Mae Classic

In 2016, Stephan Jaeger's golfing virtuosity shone brightly as he carded a mesmerizing first-round 58 at the Ellie Mae Classic. The journey to sub-60 was punctuated by a bogey-free round and an extraordinary display of consistency and skill. His back-to-back birdies and a remarkable sequence of three consecutive birdies to close the front nine underscored his mastery.

58 — Ryo Ishikawa, 2010 The Crowns

Ryo Ishikawa in the 2010 (Image via Getty)

On a memorable day in 2010, 18-year-old Ryo Ishikawa etched his name into golf lore with a final-round 12-under 58 at The Crowns in Togo, Japan. The 6,545-yard Nagoya Golf Club Course bore witness to his remarkable display, Ishikawa compiled a breathtaking scorecard of 12 birdies, of which nine graced his first 11 holes unveiling an unparalleled level of precision and determination.

58 — Bryson DeChambeau, 2023 LIV Golf-Greenbrier

Bryson DeChambeau at the LIV Golf Invitational 2023 (Image via Getty)

The year 2023 witnessed the rise of Bryson DeChambeau's name among the sub-60 scorers as he captured the LIV Golf title at the Greenbrier. DeChambeau's captivating final round included a flurry of birdies on the back nine, culminating in an exhilarating 58. A moment of joyous celebration followed his 35-foot putt on the par-three 18th, an iconic shot that etched his achievement in history.

58 — Alejandro del Rey, 2021 Swiss Challenge

Alejandro del Rey at the Swiss Challenge (Image via Getty)

Alejandro del Rey's golfing prowess took center stage in 2021 with a phenomenal 14-under 58 round at the Challenge Tour's Swiss Challenge. This Spaniard's historic feat was fueled by an awe-inspiring performance that featured three eagles and eight birdies. His remarkable journey from outside the cut-mark to challenging for a maiden Challenge Tour title added to the allure of his achievement.

58 — Jason Bohn, 2001 Bayer Championship

In a display of sheer brilliance, Jason Bohn's 13-under-par 58 at the 2001 Bayer Championship left a lasting imprint on golf history. With a total score of 24-under, Bohn matched the remarkable feat achieved by Shigeki Maruyama of Japan in qualifying for the 2000 U.S. Open.

59 — Al Geiberger, 1977 Memphis Classic

Al Geiberger's monumental achievement in 1977 saw him carding a 13-under 59 during the Memphis Classic. This record-breaking score marked a watershed moment in PGA Tour history, as Geiberger showcased unwavering focus and precision, achieving the best score ever recorded in American professional golf.

59 — Annika Sorenstam, 2001 Standard Register Ping

Annika Sorenstam at the Standard Register Ping 2001 (Image via Getty)

Annika Sorenstam's name was forever etched in LPGA history with her groundbreaking achievement of becoming the first player to shoot 59 at the 2001 Standard Register Ping. This pioneering feat underscored Sorenstam's unparalleled skill and contributed to the advancement of women's golf.

59 — Michael Feagles, 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am

Michael Feagles at the BMW Charity Pro-Am (Image via Getty)

In a thrilling display of talent, Michael Feagles captured the golfing world's attention with a spectacular 12-under 59 at the 2023 BMW Charity Pro-Am. His closing birdie spree demonstrated remarkable resilience and skill, setting the stage for a captivating journey through the tournament.

These remarkable players have left an indelible mark on the sport. Their sub-60 scores weaved a narrative of determination, precision, and excellence that continues to captivate and inspire golf enthusiasts around the world.