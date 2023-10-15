Who is Pavarisa Yoktuan? Thai golfer’s profile explored

Pavarisa Yoktuan is a professional Thai golfer, playing in the USA-based LPGA Tour. She started playing golf at the tender age of nine and first made her mark in the sport by representing Thailand at the 2011 Southeast Asian Games in Indonesia.

Pavarisa Yoktuan at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship (Image via Getty)

After winning silver at the 2011 Southeast Asian Games in Indonesia, she participated in the China LPGA Tour in the subsequent year. In 2014, she secured her first international title at the Wuhan Challenge.

In 2015, Yoktuan tied for 32nd place in the final stage of the LPGA Qualifying Tournament. She earned the prestigious membership for the LPGA Tour in the subsequent year. The 29-year-old again competed in the Symetra Tour in 2018, finishing third on the official money list.

In the 2019 Marathon Classic, Yoktuan recorded her career-best LPGA Tour finish, tying for fifth place. Her 2019 Women's British Open journey marked her best performance in a major championship, securing a tied 29th place.

The recent Buick LPGA Shanghai triumph for Pavarisa Yoktuan

The Buick LPGA Shanghai event witnessed Pavarisa Yoktuan's incredible performance. She was amazing as she recorded three consecutive rounds in the 60s, which placed her one stroke behind Maja Stark and Angel Yin.

Pavarisa Yoktuan at the Buick LPGA Shanghai event (Image via Getty)

Yoktuan became the only player to do this in the tournament's history as she opened her play with a pair of 68s with eight under and consecutive pars on holes 4 and 6. This is the first time since the LPGA Drive On Championship that she has achieved this remarkable record.

After the game, Yoktuan said that staying cool out there during the game makes it easy for her to play her own game.

“I didn't put a lot of pressure on myself. I just go out there and play, me and my caddie talk a lot that just go play your good golf, because the past two days, I've been hitting my iron pretty good, so just commit to it and don't expect, look at the leaderboard. Just go play your own game”, said Pavairsa Yoktuan (via LPGA).