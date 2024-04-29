“You little f****er!!!” - Shane Lowry lifts up Rory McIlroy while celebrating the Zurich Classic win

Rory McIlroy made his debut at the Zurich Classic by teaming up with Shane Lowry. Despite having a career in which he won several titles, McIlroy never competed in the Louisiana tournament but the 2024 edition changed that.

The 34-year-old ended up having a dream debut as he and Lowry went on to win the competition.

After their victory, the duo was very very elated, and Lowry was seen lifting McIlroy, telling him:

“You little f***er!!!"

You can check out Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry's celebration at the 2024 Zurich Classic in the video below:

Despite being criticized for their strategy in Round 3, McIlroy and Lowry were able to have a Round 4 that led them to victory. Lowry's brilliant birdie putt on the 18th hole helped him and his teammate to take the game into the playoff, and from there they were able to scrip a famous win.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry comment after their win at the 2024 Zurich Classic

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry during the Zurich Classic

After their victory at the 2024 Zurich Classic, McIlroy and Lowry were seen in high spirits as usual. In an interaction, Lowry joked that even though McIlroy was getting older he still "moves the needle". He also lauded the Northern Irishman's ability to "bring a crowd" to golf.

“He’s getting old, but he still moves the needle a little bit. Rory brings a crowd and people love him and we’ve gotten a lot of love in New Orleans. We’ve had just the best week.”

After Lowry's comments, Rory McIlroy expressed his happiness about winning a PGA Tour with one of his closest friends. He further reflected on the pair's journey over the years, calling it "cool".

"To win any PGA Tour event is very cool, but to do it with one of your closest friends — we’ve known each other for a long, long time, probably like over 20 years. To think about where we met and where we’ve come from, to be on this stage and do this together — really, really cool journey that we’ve been a part of.”

McIlroy is currently the World No. 2 in the golf rankings behind Scottie Scheffler while Shane Lowry is 40th.