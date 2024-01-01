American gymnast Suni Lee recently had a fun interaction with rapper and actor Snoop Dogg while explaining her gymnastics move. The 20-year-old is currently preparing to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Lee and many other athletes from Team USA turned for the fun interview.

In April, Suni Lee made headlines by taking a break from gymnastics due to an unrevealed kidney illness. However, after months of slow recovery, the gymnast returned at the 2023 US Classic. She achieved a silver medal in the balance beam category. Later, the gymnast skipped the national and world championships due to her kidney condition.

Despite the odds, Lee is continuing her training to make it to the 2024 Paris Olympics. Recently, she appeared in an interactive session with NBC Olympics’s primetime coverage host Snoop Dogg. The artist showed Lee a picture of her move from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He asked her about it,

“What is this move called?”

Suni Lee replied,

“It’s an aerial… a cartwheel without hands.”

To this, Dogg impressively asked Lee,

“On that little bitty piece of wood there?”

Saying this, he humorously thumped his feet while sitting. It made Lee burst into laughter.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Suni Lee won a gold medal in all-around, silver in the team, and bronze in the uneven bars event.

Throwback to when Suni Lee decided to take a break from gymnastics

Lee at LSU v Auburn match

Suni Lee announced her decision to take a break from gymnastics due to her health condition. She penned a note an X (formerly known as Twitter). The athlete expressed her gratitude to Auburn University, the institution that she joined after competing at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

She revealed that she was dealing with a “non-gymnastics” health-related issue involving her kidneys. Her doctor and medical team had advised her to keep away from training and competing in championships for the following weeks. She added,

"I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery."

Furthermore, she added about leaving Auburn University to focus on her health and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"It's been challenging to end my Auburn career early, but I am thankful for all of the love and support," she said.

Lee added,

"I want to especially thank my doctors, coaches, and the Auburn medical staff for their care during this time."

She concluded,

"I will not stop pursuing my dreams for a bid to Paris in 2024. In fact, this experience has sharpened my vision for the future."