5 treatment options if you have bowed legs

Babies are frequently born with bowed legs as a result of the restricted circumstances they endure when inside the uterus. When the legs bend outward at the level of the knees while the ankles and feet are in contact, this is known as the bow leg (or genu varum). Bow legs are common in infants and toddlers. Sometimes older children do as well.

In most cases, the youngster will grow out of this as they begin to get up and walk. As a result, leg bending is not uncommon until the tender age of two.

How to fix bowed legs in an adult

If a child is under the age of two, therapy for bow legs typically gets delayed. However, there are a few treatment options you can opt for if the situation worsens.

Bowed legs are often treated with a mix of surgical and non-surgical methods. Here are some of them:

1) Non-surgical treatment

Early treatments for bow legs in babies and newborns might involve:

Splints

Braces

Casts

Corrected footwear (orthopaedics)

These non-invasive methods can assist in straightening young, developing legs and alleviating discomfort.

2) Increased calcium and vitamin D intake

We only have one chance to create strong bones as children and teenagers. Children who obtain adequate calcium have the powerful bones possible when they reach adulthood. This shields them from bone loss throughout their lives.

Vitamin D is required for the body to absorb calcium. Calcium cannot get to where it's required to go for creating strong bones without it.

To prevent rickets, young children and babies require calcium and vitamin D. Rickets soften the bones, resulting in bow legs, restricted growth, and occasionally painful or weak muscles.

3) Guided growth

This is considered to be the most typical procedure used to treat this problem. Growth is temporarily halted on the sound side of the highest point of the shinbone with a tiny metal plate or staple.

This allows the atypical side to catch up, extending the leg naturally as the youngster grows. Once the alignment has been corrected, the plate disappears, and growth can resume.

4) Maintaining a healthy body weight

Most children with bowed legs are overweight or acquired weight quickly as infants. It is a condition caused by excessive pressure on the growth plate (a region that produces bone tissue) near the top of the tibia.

As a result, the bone cannot grow naturally. The lateral side of the tibia continues to grow, whereas its medial side does not.

Because of the unequal bone growth, the tibia bends outward rather than growing straight. One leg may grow shorter compared to the other.

5)Tibial osteotomy

This is a type of surgery that aids in the realignment of the knee. A surgeon will remodel the part of the shin below the knee. Screws and a plate may be used to secure the mended bone. This technique is reserved for particularly severe bowling instances.

How are bowed legs diagnosed?

When determining the cause of a bow leg defect, your doctor will review your child's medical history, perform an examination of the body, and take an X-ray of the leg bones spanning from hip to ankle. To rule out rickets, blood testing may also be required.

Children with bowed legs are not restricted in their activities. They are able to walk and are just as energetic as other children their age. Exercise can be difficult when you're dealing with bow legs, but it can also help improve the condition of your joints.

Bow legs may influence how the legs move because they change the anatomy of your knees. This can raise the likelihood of ankle, hip, and knee problems. You may also experience additional difficulties with balance and equilibrium.