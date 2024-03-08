Benefits of boxing: Muhammad Ali and Mike Tyson are the GOATs that you must think about when you hear the word boxing. However, do you know about the benefits of boxing? Simply punching a bag, sparring with an opponent inside the cage, or shadowboxing can benefit you.

This exercise can improve your cardio and strength. It also makes you faster, helps you build serious muscle, boosts your confidence, and relieves you from your daily stress. So, if you do not want to be a professional boxer and have no plans to get inside a cage, to fight for a world title, you can still start sparring to enjoy the benefits of boxing.

8 benefits of boxing

1. Stress reliever

Benefits of boxing: Helps you get rid of the stress (Image by Johann Walter Bantz/Unsplash)

Boxing helps you to take out your anger and frustration in a punching bag so that you can get rid of all the negative emotions in you. 30 minutes of punching daily can make you tired, which can also feel good at the same time.

There is enough serotonin released after a punching session, which can lift your mood, and as we are fatigued after the workout, our sleep quality is enhanced. This reduces our tension levels and makes us stress-free.

2. Better hand-eye coordination

Benefits of boxing: Improves your hand-eye coordination (Image by Lorenzo Fatto Offidani/Unsplash)

When you punch someone or something, you move your hips and twist your torso. Also, you use one hand and defend with the other, and all this happens pretty quickly, which improves reaction time and gives you fast reflexes.

This makes your hand-eye coordination much better and the reaction time gets pretty quick.

3. Endurance

One of the benefits of boxing daily is increased endurance (Image by Mark Adriane/Unsplash)

A boxing workout is never easy as you will need to maintain high levels of intensity for short time periods, with very little rest in between.

It builds your stamina and your endurance if you practice it daily and intensely. If you’re into ultra cycling or running, you can add boxing to your training routine, to boost your endurance to another level.

4. Enhanced cardiovascular health

Boxing every day can increase your cardiovascular health (Image by Michael Starkie/Unsplash)

High-intensity workouts with little rest, like boxing can reduce chances of you getting diabetes, high blood pressure, and other conditions related to the heart. This workout can increase your VO2 max levels, which will improve your heart function.

Hence, you’ll have lower chances of a stroke, heart attack and hypertension.

5. Lose weight

Benefits of boxing: Helps you lose weight (Image by Amirrasim Ashna/Unsplash)

This exercise can help you burn a lot of calories in a short period of time, as it is a higher-intensity workout. When you box, your lungs and heart get going, which is good for your overall fitness.

This activity also boosts our metabolism, which aids in weight loss. The arms, chest, shoulder, and abs are worked out at the same time, provided you follow the correct technique and form.

If you’re looking to lose some weight by doing a high-intensity activity, which is also fun and easy, then choose boxing.

6. Better body balance

Benefits of boxing: Improves overall balance (Image by Wade Austin Ellis/Unsplash)

On practicing jabs, footwork, uppercuts, hooks, or other basic boxing movements, a boxer learns how to survive for 12 rounds in a championship fight.

He must avoid attacks, save himself from knockouts, get back from a fall, and deliver a punch, back on the opponent. All this requires a tremendous amount of body balance and coordination.

Shadow boxing or a few rounds or sparring every day can help you improve your overall balance and also add strength to your leg and hand muscles.

7. Stronger bones

Benefits of boxing: Makes your bones stronger (Image by Payam Tahery/Unsplash)

Boxing being a high-intensity, high-impact workout, which involves punching and footwork can improve your overall bone health. Doing this activity daily can help you build better bones and also improve the strength of your ligaments.

The micro-fractures caused by controlled impact while sparring can make your bones stronger by enhancing the bone remodeling process.

8. Boosts self confidence

Benefits of boxing: Learning self-defense can boost your confidence (Image by Jonathan Tomas/Unsplash)

Any kind of combat sports can boost your self-confidence and self-esteem. Boxing requires you to be a lot more disciplined, inside or outside the cage. You get fitter when you start working out, as it improves your overall strength and fitness. You also learn to defend yourself from the training and discipline you learn from this sport.

All this can boost your mental and physical health, as you have an advantage when it comes to self-defense and security. Getting fitter and stronger makes you more confident in every way and to achieve that, boxing is the path to follow.

“ I hated every minute of training, but I said Don’t quit. Suffer now and live the rest of your life as a Champion!” - Muhammad Ali

Add boxing to your fitness regime to live the life of a Champ.