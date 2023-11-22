8 Foods to Add to Achieve Weight Loss with PCOS

PCOS is characterized by numerous cysts in the ovaries, which are caused by an excess of androgen hormones. People with PCOS may find it difficult to reduce weight due to hormonal abnormalities, insulin resistance, and inflammation.

In fact, most patients suffering from PCOS are usually disheartened when they are diagnosed and already give up their dream of losing weight. While there is currently no cure for PCOS, you'll find many options to manage its symptoms, including dietary adjustments.

However, it is good to remember that the best diet is one that is meant for the long term and is sustainable and realistic. It should not be restrictive, should help the body feel good, and effectively balance carbohydrates, fat, protein, and fiber foods to maintain stable blood sugar levels throughout the day.

The Best Diet for Weight Loss with PCOS

Women with PCOS often experience difficulty losing weight, and weight gain is a usual consequence of the condition. Dietary changes can help people with PCOS lose weight, improve insulin sensitivity, control menstrual cycles, regulate excessive hair growth, minimize acne, and lower cholesterol. The best foods to include in your diet for weight loss with PCOS are:

1) Berries

Berries such as strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, and blackberries are beneficial for PCOS. Berries have a lot of fiber, which helps the blood absorb sugar gradually. This reduces insulin release after eating, thereby helping to improve insulin sensitivity.

Due to their elevated fiber content, berries also help make you feel full. It promotes feelings of fullness as well as satiety and aids in managing hunger, which will be a helping hand during weight loss.

2) Leafy greens

Produces like kale and spinach are one of the top choices to add when your goal is weight loss with PCOS. A common issue among PCOS sufferers is inflammation, which these meals can help reduce.

Eating leafy greens may assist with curing mental health difficulties as well, that are associated with PCOS, by raising dopamine and serotonin levels in the brain, as well as helping with weight loss.

3) Fish

Adding fatty fish like salmon and sardines is an amazing choice for those diagnosed with PCOS due to their rich healthy fat and protein profiles. It aids in weight loss by taking you closer to reaching your protein intake goals.

The PCOS diet emphasizes protein over simple carbohydrates. Various kinds of fish have varied health advantages, so include a variety of them in your meals. Lean white fish, such as cod, are low in fat but high in protein, so they will keep you full and happy.

4) Apples

Apples have got a lower GI, which is beneficial for reducing insulin resistance. Green apples also help to balance hormones and alleviate PCOS symptoms. By slowing digestion, fiber might help make you feel fuller while making you consume fewer calories. As a result, eating apples reduces calorie intake, resulting in weight loss.

5) Almonds

Almonds, which are high in fiber and protein, can improve feelings of satiety and assist with overeating, thus benefiting weight management.

These nuts add the necessary volume to your meals and are also a great source of healthy fats in your diet. Both of these characteristics help you reach your goal of weight loss with PCOS.

6) Popcorn

Popcorn is widely eaten all over the world and is frequently regarded as a healthy snacking alternative. Popcorn has few calories, a high fiber content, and no additional sugars or fats. It also contains a number of vitamins and minerals, such as magnesium, which helps balance blood sugar levels and reduces inflammation in the body.

7) Various types of seeds

Seeds are nutrient-rich and healthy, and they can help control PCOS, weight, and hormone imbalances. Chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, sunflower seeds, and flax seeds are the best seeds to eat to control your weight.

These seeds are loaded with vital elements that enhance general health, such as iron, magnesium, and vitamins.

8) Beverages

Drinking an adequate amount of water is necessary if your goal is weight loss with PCOS and also to manage its symptoms. Some women with PCOS benefit from milk as well, but it's crucial to stay away from sugar-filled drinks like juices, energy beverages, and soda. Diet sodas are lower in calories and sugar, but they've also been linked to other health issues.

When PCOS makes losing weight difficult, it can be discouraging. Arrange an appointment with a doctor if you have any inquiries or concerns. You could also consult with a nutritionist who has experience counseling people with PCOS.