Add these 10 foods to stop sugar cravings

There's nothing more frustrating than sugar cravings that stop you from staying on track with your healthy diet. It can hurt your confidence to constantly fail in your health resolutions and can make you feel like giving up on yourself.

However, you shouldn't. There are some powerful foods out there that can help you swing the momentum back in your favor and crush those sugar cravings for good.

Eating these food items can help block your sugar cravings

Here are ten such items:

1) Fresh fruits

Fruits have natural glucose that will not harm your body (Image via Unsplash/Jeremy Ricketts)

If you have a hankering for something sweet, fresh fruits have you covered in a healthy and delicious way.

They're loaded with fiber, vitamins and antioxidants that your body might need. Try berries, apples and oranges. They bring that natural sweetness that will help you kick those cravings to the curb.

2) Dark chocolate

Helpful for those who have sweet tooth (Image via Unsplash/Amirali Mirhashemian)

If you crave chocolate, choose dark chocolate with a high cocoa content. It has less sugar than milk chocolate and is full of antioxidants.

Just a small piece of dark chocolate can curb your cravings and provide a satisfying, bittersweet experience.

3) Greek yogurt

Add fresh fruits and nuts of your choice. (Image via Unsplash/Daniel Cabriles)

Greek yogurt is a nutritious option that can keep you feeling full and satiated. With fewer added sugars compared to flavored yogurts, it's time to opt for the plain variety and add your own sweetness. Top it with fresh berries or a drizzle of honey for a delicious and satisfying treat.

4) Nuts and seeds

Eat these nuts as afternoon snack. (Image via Unsplash/Maksim Shutov)

Nuts and seeds not only provide a satisfying crunch but also offer a variety of essential nutrients and healthy fats. They can help curb sugar cravings while providing sustained energy.

Make full use of fats from almonds, walnuts, chia seeds or flaxseeds as a snack. You can even add them to your meals for an extra nutrient boost.

5) Cinnamon

Promotes weight loss (Image via Unsplash/Rens D)

Adding a dash of cinnamon to your meals can do wonders in reducing sugar cravings.

This flavorful spice helps regulate blood sugar level, making it a helpful tool in curbing cravings. Sprinkle cinnamon on your oatmeal, yogurt or even your morning coffee for a natural touch of sweetness.

6) Herbal tea

Helps with the digestive system (Image via Unsplash/Elena Leya)

Have you ever thought of swapping your daily tea/coffee with nice aromatic herbal tea? If you crave a warm and comforting drink with no added sugar, herbal tea is the answer.

With tons of fragrant flavors out there like peppermint, chamomile and cinnamon they can satisfy your sweet tooth without adding extra calories or sugars. Brewing some of these herbal flowers from scratch can be relaxing and soothing as well.

7) Sweet potatoes

Healthy fried alternative (Image via Unsplash/Louis Hansel)

Don't overlook the influence of sweet potatoes when it comes to reducing sugar cravings.

These flavorful and healthy vegetables are packed with fiber, vitamins and minerals. Whip up some sweet potato fries or roast it for a healthier way to satisfy their snack cravings.

8) Whole grains

Eating carbs can keep you full for a longer time. (Image via Unsplash/Prsicilla Du Preez)

Diet culture has been influencing us all wrong about whole grains and carns, It's important to include whole grains in your diet to keep blood sugar steady and reduce cravings.

Don't shy away from adding brown rice, quinoa and whole-wheat bread to your plate. They give you lasting energy and keep you feeling full for longer.

9) Nut butter

Any type of nut butters have more healthy fats. (Image via Unsplash/Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Natural nut butter, like almond or peanut butter, is tasty and satisfying when you want to crush your sugar cravings.

It's packed with healthy fats and protein that keep you feeling full for longer. You can get creative with your daily spread. For example - nut butter on apple slices, celery sticks or whole-grain crackers for a drool-worthy and nutritious snack.

10) Hydration

Keep yourself hydrated. (Image via Unsplash/Bindle Bottle)

One of the most underrated habits and yet many do not realize how signifcant the impact can be.

To reduce the intensity of those cravings, it's important to stay hydrated throughout the day. download or setup reminder apps that will help you keep on track with your daily water intake. That will help satisfy your thirst and control your sugar cravings.

To sum it up, adding specific foods to your grub can seriously help squash those pesky sugar cravings.

Moreover, paying attention to portion sizes and practicing mindful eating can make a big difference too. Just by making these easy changes to what you eat, you will make healthier choices and rely less on sugary junk.