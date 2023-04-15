Alexithymia- when you become blind to emotions

The Greek word alexithymia means "no emotions for speech." It is possible to recognize those who struggle with understanding and expressing their feelings by using this psychological concept. It indicates a decreased ability—or maybe a complete inability—to recognize the internal emotional cues your body gives you.

It makes it difficult for you to comprehend both your own and other people's emotions. The inability to interpret non-verbal cues may lead to social anxiety. You can come off as lacking humor or uneasy around people.

How do we identify someone with Alexithymia?

You were born with the capacity to experience and communicate emotions. You experience a wide range of emotions as soon as you enter this planet in response to your environment. These emotions range from pleasant to disagreeable, baffling to frightening.

If your caretakers are sensitive to your emotional needs, you will develop self-control as an adult and be able to handle a spectrum of emotions. Even feelings like rage, grief, and regret—which are frequently viewed by our culture and society as "negative" or taboo—would ideally be allowed to find appropriate outlets for expression.

The answer to the question "What does alexithymia feel like?" is probably very difficult for someone who has it! After all, alexithymia frequently refers to a lack of discernible emotions. Patients are frequently intelligent, personable, and highly functioning in many other respects; they are unable to express their own feelings, though.

It is a condition in which a person feels physical sensations like tension or discomfort but is unable to link those experiences to emotions like anger or anxiety. Although alexithymia symptoms can differ from person to person, some typical symptoms include:

Having trouble naming and explaining feelings

Limited creativity and imagination

A propensity to overlook internal sensations in favor of external ones

Preference for structure and regularity

Difficulty in establishing and sustaining relationships

A tendency to steer clear of sensitive or private situations

Lack of knowledge or empathy for the feelings of others

It is different from apathy, which is a "lack of feeling or emotion" or "lack of interest or concern". Alexithymic individuals may appear unresponsive, although they sense emotions and the corresponding physiological changes. Contrarily, the aforementioned emotional and physiological reactivity is absent in apathetic individuals.

Treatment of Alexithymia - is healing possible?

There is no accepted or widely used treatment for alexithymia. This is due to the fact that the condition has received little attention from researchers and that the general public has just recently become quite interested in it.

But it appears that art therapy is a novel approach to assisting those with alexithymia in resolving the issues it brings about in their lives. It can assist you in developing your creativity, connecting with your emotions, and experiencing more pleasant things.

By identifying the traits and characteristics of alexithymia, many measures and questionnaires can be helpful. You might pick up new ideas, read up on emotions, and discover new ways to express your emotions through therapy. A skilled expert can provide you with the tools you need to better understand your emotions and navigate/address social and interpersonal challenges.

Prior to anything else, it's critical to clear out any underlying medical disorders that might be affecting your capacity to recognize and communicate your feelings. Otherwise, persistent problems in these areas may necessitate receiving clinical care from a mental health specialist. To understand your struggles, it may be best to speak with a mental health expert.

Despite the fact that there is still a ton of study being done on this subject, there is no single effective treatment for alexithymia. Therapies including cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), group therapy, and talk therapy appear to be beneficial.

Treatment and counseling techniques used to address various diseases, such as those for autism, depression, PTSD, etc., can be utilized to lessen the signs and symptoms of alexithymia. In the long run, it can be helpful to remember a few coping techniques. One must be aware of their own psychological reactions to circumstances, in an effort to manage their condition.

Alexithymia is a condition that you can recover from. Often people are sensitive and sympathetic, hidden beneath an alexithymic appearance. Giving yourself a chance and bravely starting down the path of reclaiming your emotional sensitivity and intensity will allow the reservoir to grow.

In the end, having a strong sense of self depends on your ability to be honest with yourself about your emotions, and when you can express your emotions, you can build a sustainable relationship with yourself. While you may have to take baby steps, you can learn to manage alexithymia.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

