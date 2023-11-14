Best Chest Finishers to Destroy Your Pectoral Muscles

Chest finishers are an excellent approach to ensuring that your workouts are as efficient as possible. A finisher is essentially a short exercise that you “bolt-on” to the conclusion of your usual workout in order to raise the intensity and volume of your training.

Because your energy resources are depleted and you'll be weary, performing a finisher towards the end of your workout routine might be beneficial for losing weight and improving mental toughness.

It may so happen that you're exhausted after a strenuous chest workout, yet you still desire to push yourself. You have it in you to extract those last few untapped muscle fibres that will propel your chest growth to new heights and eventually unlock your true potential. Thus, you may find the finisher routine especially useful.

The 5 Best Chest Finishers That Will Destroy Your Muscles

After doing any of these chest finishers towards the completion of your next training session, you'll realize what it means to finish your workout with the same intensity with which you started it. Here are the five chest finishers you can add to your workout today:

1) Push-ups

Push-ups are an essential part of any chest exercise, home workout, or strength-training workout. They are great for ending your workouts on a high note. In fact, using regular pushups as chest finishers is a great way to end your gym session with a fiery pump.

Begin by lying down on your back with your arms shoulder-width apart on the floor. Slowly drop yourself to the floor, pause, and push yourself back up. Because this will be a finisher exercise, keep the reps high and try to fully exhaust your chest muscles.

2) Machine gun press

The majority of chest training should be done with barbells, dumbbells, and bodyweight exercises, but your supporting muscles will suffer near the end of an intensive workout.

Your coordination and balance will be affected, as will your capacity to perform certain actions safely. When it involves rounding off a body part, such as the chest, machines function effectively.

Machine presses are often done to give your upper body one last blast of tiredness, which helps with balance and focus.

3) Close the grip and press to fly

Choosing this exercise as one of your chest finishers is a great idea. To attempt the Close Grip Press to Fly, lie on a flat or incline bench and place the dumbbells over your chest as if you had just performed a close neutral grip "squeeze" press. To complete the set, lower the dumbbells to your chest and continue squeezing them together, before you press back towards the top.

This finisher ignites both your inner and outer chest, resulting in a huge pump that will leave you trembling at the conclusion.

4) Cable crossover

For good reason, the cable crossover has become a favorite while choosing chest finishers. This chest fly version allows you to put a lot of pressure on your pecs without involving too many other muscle groups.

In fact, if you want to create a large, powerful, and/or sculpted chest, you should start implementing cable crossovers towards the end of your training session today.

5) 40-second presser

Attempting the 40-second presser can prove to be one of the most benefical chest finishers. For this exercise, get into the standard press-up posture, making sure your back is totally flat from head to toe and your core is tight.

Spend the initial 20 seconds carefully lowering your body down within an inch of the floor, then push yourself to get back to the starting position.

Finishers are an excellent method to amp up the difficulty of a boring workout or to break beyond a plateau and stimulate new muscle development for bigger, badder results. Try one of these next time you're at the gym, and you'll grasp what it means to truly incorporate it towards the end of your exercises.