Best stress-relief teas to add zen to your life

Stress-relief teas can be an excellent way to incorporate a little zen into your everyday life. A wonderful cup of tea may awaken your senses and fill you with energy from inside.

While yoga and meditation are well-known for their ability to relax the mind and relieve stress, some of life's simplest pleasures, such as enjoying music or sipping a soothing tea, may also have the same beneficial effect. Teas made with herbs do not only relax the brain but also aid in your sleep.

With the proper ingestion technique and ingredients, herbal teas can provide numerous benefits. Antioxidants, minerals, and vitamins are abound in herbal teas. They not only keep your body healthy, but also help to relax and rejuvenate your mind.

6 stress-relief teas to pour for yourself on a bad day

There's a reason why tea is the world's second-most popular drink; you can drink it at night or channel your inner Brit and drink it with a bite to eat in the afternoon. The health benefits of tea alone are reasons enough to pour yourself a cup.

On that note, here are some types of stress-relief teas:

#1 Peppermint tea

Peppermint tea is an excellent natural cure for stress and anxiety. There are several causes of stress and worry. Carrying excessive stress for a long period of time may disrupt your body's functioning.

According to researchers, peppermint includes menthol, limonene, and carvone, which have calming and analgesic properties that fight against stress. The aroma created after making the tea also helps to reduce anxiety.

Pour boiling water over crushed tea leaves and allow it to simmer for two minutes. Strain and enjoy drinking!

#2 Chamomile tea

A mug of chamomile tea may help to soothe stress and anxiety. Chamomile is renowned for its calming effects, and it makes a peaceful, fragrant cup of tea that is suitable for drinking at any moment of the day. Chamomile acts as a moderate sedative, so it may help you relax mentally as well as physically.

#3 Lavender tea

Lavender is a common ingredient in many flavored tea blends since it adds a relaxing, floral feel to any drink. Because of its soothing and relaxing characteristics, lavender has been used in herbal remedies for generations. A calming glass of lavender tea might also aid your sleep.

#4 Rose tea

Different teas can incorporate different components of the rose plant into their mixes: rose petals are frequently added to light, calm teas to offer a floral flavor, while rose hips are frequently included in fruit-forward blends to bring sweetness and tartness.

Although rose petals and rose hips have different tastes and effects, they are both healthy and pleasant additions to herbal as well as caffeinated blends.

It alleviates pain, anxiety, and grief. A cup of aromatic and fresh rose tea will lift your spirits and assist you in relaxing.

#5 Ashwagandha tea

The herb is highly regarded as a broad-spectrum treatment with potent anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant qualities. It is classified as an adaptogenic herb, which indicates that it assists in balancing, restoring, and safeguarding the body, particularly when stressed.

#6 Matcha

Matcha has a lengthy history of use for a variety of medical purposes. It has been reported to have a number of health benefits. Matcha is a green tea with high levels of L-theanine and other antioxidants that boost serotonin and dopamine, both of which have calming effects.

Although certain herbal teas may be relaxing, additional research is required to thoroughly evaluate their potential benefits. Herbal beverages or supplements shouldn't ever be taken without a prescription medication.