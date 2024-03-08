Creatine and Hair Loss: What research says about the link

The connection between creatine and hair loss is a debatable topic since decades. If you're a frequent gymgoer, you've probably heard of creatine monohydrate. The liver, kidneys, and pancreas convert the protein that you eat into creatine.

Your muscles convert creatine to adenosine triphosphate, which the body uses to increase your stamina and endurance during an activity.

Creatine pills are an excellent way to gain muscle mass for your summer physique.

In addition to encouraging muscular growth and enhancing stamina, creatine supplements may benefit your overall health by reducing fatigue and muscle cramping.

However, there have been questions raised concerning the connection between creatine and thinning hair, with some claiming that it causes baldness by converting to DHT (dihydrotestosterone), which is connected with male pattern balding.

Creatine and Hair Loss

Hair loss is probably one of the most common conditions in individuals of both genders, regardless of age.

While some causes of hair loss are autoimmune (alopecia), others are genetic and appear with age. Many sorts of research and investigations have shown a potential connection between creatine and hair loss. However, there is contrasting research.

Creatine pills boost DHT levels. DHT is the major hormone associated with male and female recurrent baldness.

Creatine supplementation, according to studies involving rugby players, raises DHT levels, potentially hastening hair loss in those prone to it. However, several other studies discovered no substantial rise in DHT.

Creatine has been associated with hair loss until 2009, when the findings of a small-scale investigation were reported.

Researchers found that creatine consumption raised DHT in a small cohort of college-age rugby players. DHT is a sexual hormone that causes male pattern hair loss.

However, it should be emphasized that all of the rugby players participating in the study who took creatine supplements had lower-than-average baseline DHT levels before the trial began (23% less than the placebo group).

Furthermore, whereas DHT levels went up in those who took creatine supplements, individuals did not report any loss of hair during the experiment. Nonetheless, increasing DHT concentrations in the body may induce hair loss when the study is completed.

Finally, these findings are somewhat unclear: if supplements containing creatine do raise DHT levels throughout the body, there is a chance that they will cause hair loss in males who use them.

If you feel that your hair loss is caused by your creatine supplement but still want to keep taking it, you have a few options.

Fortunately, there are numerous medications available that work to inhibit the damaging impact of DHT on hair follicles and can be used as needed.

Several medicines, known as 5α-reductase inhibitors, can balance DHT levels and prevent hair loss.

These medications improve blood circulation in the scalp and reduce DHT production.

However, it is critical to visit a dermatologist before taking any medicine, as everyone's reaction to these medications varies.

The only answer is to treat the symptoms induced by a rise in DHT levels while also increasing blood flow is by inhibiting DHT production.

We understand how embarrassing it is to discuss hair loss issues, but discussing them with a healthcare physician is a good place to start.

Whether it's sudden hair loss or something you've noticed gradually since turning 25, you might be able to fix it.