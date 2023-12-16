Do you know about black turmeric? Exploring its health benefits

Yellow turmeric is generally known by all, but not many are aware of black turmeric. Aka Curcuma caesia, it is a unique kind of turmeric that is indigenous to the Indian subcontinent.

Its rhizomes are deep purple or dark bluish-black, in contrast to its yellow counterpart. The size, shape, and color of this turmeric can vary greatly based on the cultivation conditions. It releases a strong, camphor-like scent with hints of mild spice and bitterness.

For decades, this special herb has been utilized in traditional medicine; current research is starting to highlight its many benefits.

What is the difference between turmeric and black turmeric?

Its appearance differs greatly from that of the more popular orange turmeric. The flesh has a blue-purple color that can occasionally be lighter in the center or right next to the skin, or it can appear completely blue or in bright and dark concentric circles. The fragrance of black turmeric is strong and akin to camphor.

Using the entire root as opposed to just the juice increases the health advantages.

Of all the plant species, this turmeric has the highest quantities of curcumin. It has strong anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. For millennia, the root has been utilized medicinally.

Amazing health benefits of black turmeric

It has long been regarded as a potent and adaptable superfood because of its abundance of strong bioactive components. The amazing health advantages of this amazing plant have been highlighted below:

1) Traditional Medicine

Due to its possible health advantages, this turmeric has been employed in traditional medical systems like Ayurveda. It is utilized in formulations to treat skin ailments, digestive disorders, and respiratory problems because it is thought to provide a variety of therapeutic benefits.

2) Antioxidant

Curcumin, a substance with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities, is present in this turmeric, just like it is in yellow turmeric. These qualities may improve general health and well-being.

3) Anti-bacterial

Research indicates that this turmeric may have the ability to fight infections by having antibacterial and antifungal qualities.

4) Wound healing

This type of turmeric has been applied topically to promote wound healing and relieve skin-related conditions in traditional medicine.

5) Anti-inflammatory

Black turmeric curcumin may help lessen the body's inflammation, which is linked to several chronic illnesses.

Does black turmeric benefit skin?

The skin-transforming properties of this type of turmeric go far beyond its attractive appearance. Among the many wonderful advantages are the following:

1. Skin rejuvenation and anti-aging

Antioxidants can help lower free radicals brought on by oxidative stress, reviving your skin and giving you a radiant, youthful appearance. Everyone wants that, right?

2. Acne prevention

The anti-inflammatory qualities of this turmeric may become your new best buddy if you suffer from acne. It can lessen skin irritation and stop outbreaks.

But before trying out face packs, or any other formulation on skin, it is recommended to perform the patch test.

Even though black turmeric may have certain advantages, you should use it sparingly and speak with a doctor if you have any underlying medical concerns, are pregnant, or are nursing a baby. Individual reactions to herbal medicines can also differ, thus consulting a skilled healthcare professional is advised.

It's important to approach this and include it into your regimen properly, just like you would any other supplement or herbal cure. A healthcare provider can provide you with individualized advice based on your medical history and current health state if you're thinking about using black turmeric for any particular health issue.