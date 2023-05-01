Pinworms treatment: Effective remedies to get relief 

Pinworms treatment may include over-the-counter medications or home remedies depending on the severity of the problem.

Pinworms, also known as threadworms, are basically tiny, white-colored worms that lead to enterobiasis – a very common intestinal parasite infection. While the infection usually affects small children, people of all ages and genders can become infected with it.

What are the signs that indicate you have pinworm infections?

Some common symptoms of pinworm infections can include:

itching in and around the anus, especially at night

vaginal itching

sleeplessness

loss of appetite

weight loss

restlessness

Pinworm infections can cause restlessness. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

It is important to note that pinworms lay their eggs in the anus around night time, leading to severe irritation and itching. In females, when the pinworms spread and enter the vagina, they can cause vaginal itching or discharge.

Although the infection does not require any treatment as it goes away on its own in a few days and also doesn’t cause any serious concerns, there are some effective pinworms treatment options to get rid of it - the most common one being anti-parasitic medication that you can easily get over-the-counter without any prescription.

Pinworms treatment: How to get rid of the infection?

The best pinworms treatment is over-the-counter oral anti-parasitic medications. These medications kill the worms and ease uncomfortable symptoms, such as itching and irritation.

To minimize the risk, doctors recommend that family members of the infected person should also be treated as pinworm infection is contagious and can easily spread from person to person and from things such as bedsheets and clothing.

Some of the most common medications prescribed by doctors for pinworm treatments include mebendazole, pyrantel pamoate, and albendazole.

Pinworms treatment at home

While over-the-counter medications work best in eliminating pinworms, several home remedies can help, too. But keep in mind that home-based remedies aren’t usually recommended first because they are anecdotal and don’t work on all. It is possible that what may work for you may not work for someone else.

Here are some of the most effective home remedies for pinworms:

Use raw garlic

At-home pinworm treatments may include using raw garlic. It is believed that garlic can kill existing eggs and also stop female pinworms from laying more eggs. Garlic can be applied topically or ingested, depending on your preferences.

To apply it topically, just chop a few pieces of garlic and grind them to form a paste. Add any base oil to it and apply the paste to your anus using a cotton swab.

Avoid topical applications if you have sensitive or broken skin, or if you have inflammation or hemorrhoids in the area.

Apply coconut oil

Using coconut oil is also among the most effective pinworms treatment options you can try at home. Coconut oil contains antiviral and antibacterial properties that help get rid of pinworm infections.

To get the best results, however, swallow a teaspoon of coconut oil in the morning and apply it topically at night before going to bed for a few days or until you get relief.

Coconut oil can be used as one of the best pinworms treatment options. (Photo via Pexels/Dana Tentis)

Pumpkin seeds

Pumpkin seeds contain cucurbitacin – a compound that helps eliminate internal parasites. While there is no recent study to suggest whether pumpkin seeds can be used for pinworm treatments, people who’ve used them have reported positive results.

Raw carrots

Medical experts believe that consuming a few shredded and raw carrots at least twice a day can help eliminate worms through the intestines. Carrots are rich in fiber and also help promote good digestion and bowel movement.

If you have any kind of allergies, however, be mindful when trying the aforementioned home remedies. To minimize the risk of potential reactions, do a small patch test before applying the remedy to the affected area.

Additionally, to prevent the risk of pinworm infections, pay attention to your hygiene, avoid biting your nails, and wash your hands frequently, especially if you have a child who has a pinworm infection.

