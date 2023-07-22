EMS workout explained: Futuristic fitness for quick results

EMS workout, or electro-muscle stimulation, is a futuristic exercise technique that's gaining popularity due to its short but effective workouts.

EMS studios are cropping up all over the country, and even celebrities have given it a try. In this article, we delve into what an EMS workout entails, its potential benefits and what the scientific community has to say about it.

What is EMS?

EMS, short for electro (or eclectic) muscle stimulation, involves wearing a special suit fitted with electrodes that target and stimulate specific muscles during exercise.

These suits are usually worn over light workout clothes. Some studios offer wireless suits that run on low-voltage batteries, while others utilize wired suits connected to a control panel.

As you engage in exercises, the muscles experience small sensations as the electric current causes them to contract. While these sensations should not be painful, they might feel unusual at first.

EMS delivers tiny pulses of electricity to the muscles, mimicking the body's natural muscle contractions after brain stimulation. The objective is to strengthen the targeted muscle groups, effectively increasing the intensity of the workout.

What does EMS do?

A simple circuit training plan can be increased in intensity by using EMS. (Image via Bodybuzzfit.com)

EMS workouts claim to offer the results of a 90-minute workout in just 15 or 20 minutes.

Even conventional exercises like squats and lunges can yield more pronounced effects when combined with EMS, which can double the intensity of a simple circuit training routine. This boost in intensity may accelerate weight loss and muscle toning for those incorporating EMS in their fitness regimen.

EMS is not an entirely novel concept, though. It has been utilized by physical therapists for years to increase blood flow and aid in reducing muscle damage caused by injuries.

What science says about EMS workouts?

While EMS shows promise, experts remain cautious about its claims due to limited research.

According to James Taylor, a functional movement coach in London, current evidence is insufficient to fully support EMS as an effective method for hypertrophy or recovery.

One study in the European Journal of Applied Physiology found a slight increase in strength among healthy individuals and athletes using EMS, but consistent results are needed to substantiate more extravagant claims.

Taylor suggests that proven methods like strength training could be a better way to achieve fitness goals. Nevertheless, if individuals are curious and have the means, EMS could be worth exploring, provided they set realistic expectations.

Heading to an EMS studio

EMS workouts should be performed in a studio under a trained trainer. (Max Rahubovskiy/Pexels)

For optimal results and safety, EMS workouts should be conducted in a studio under the supervision of a specialized trainer. Certified personal trainers with EMS expertise can guide individuals through proper usage and moderation of the EMS device, maximizing the benefits.

While some EMS-type devices are available for home use, they lack the comprehensive EMS studio experience and may not be as regulated or effective, potentially leading to unsatisfactory results or even safety concerns.

Who should avoid EMS?

EMS is generally safe and focused on low-impact exercises. However, there are individuals who should avoid EMS workouts.

Pregnant women and individuals with underlying medical conditions should refrain from using EMS. Additionally, those with pacemakers, seizure disorders or active blood clots should steer clear of these workouts to ensure their well-being.

EMS workouts have gained popularity for their promise of delivering great results in a fraction of time compared to traditional exercise routines.

While scientific research on EMS is limited, enthusiasts claim that it can significantly enhance intensity of workouts and expedite weight loss and muscle toning.

As with any fitness trend, though, approaching EMS with the right expectations and under the guidance of a certified trainer can lead to a positive and safe experience.

Whether EMS is your new fitness hack or not, one thing remains certain: staying active and committed to your health is key to a fulfilling lifestyle.