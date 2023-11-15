Experiencing Rashes on Your Body? Watch Out for Different Types of Fungal Skin Infection

A fungal skin infection, medically termed as mycosis, is a skin disease that’s caused by fungus. While a fungal infection typically affects the skin, it can occur on the hair, nails, throat, urinary tract, and mucous membranes as well. Additionally, it can affect the lungs and other organs, too.

Fungal infections often resemble a rash, and if left untreated, they can spread to large areas of the body. Aside from a rash, they may also look like painful pustules, though the color can become more intense as the infection becomes severe.

Who Is at a Greater Risk for Developing a Fungal Skin Infection?

Obese people are more likely to develop a fungal infection on their skin. (Image via Pexels/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

A fungal infection can affect anyone, but you are more likely to develop it if you:

have a weak immunity and a sensitive skin

are overweight

are diabetic

are pregnant

take high doses of certain antibiotics

are undergoing chemotherapy

sweat severely

Other factors that may increase your risk of developing a skin infection include sharing personal items like towels and clothing, not bathing properly, wearing poor quality and tight-fitted clothes and footwear, and living in a humid and wet environment.

Fungal Skin Infection Symptoms

Symptoms can include redness and itching. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Symptoms of a fungal infection typically depend on the body part where the infection has occurred and the type of fungus that has contributed to the infection.

However, a common symptom that you might notice is a skin rash, which can make your skin look flaky, dry, itchy, red, and scaly. In some cases, the skin can become extremely sore and may be filled with pus as well.

You may also experience certain changes in your skin, nails, and hair. It is important to remember that a fungal infection always makes the skin appear redder and more inflamed around the rashes’ border.

Fungal Skin Infection Causes

Fungal infections are caused by fungus. (Image via Pexels/Ron Lach)

Fungal infections are mostly caused by different types of fungi, including molds and yeasts. While some infections caused by fungus aren’t serious, others can become extremely painful and uncomfortable.

Some of the common fungi that can cause severe infections include candida, dermatophytes, and environmental fungi such as blastomyces, histoplasma, and more.

Different Types of Fungal Skin Infection

Several types of fungal infections can occur on the skin. (Image via Freepik)

Here are some of the most common fungal skin infections that can affect the skin:

Candida skin infection

Candida skin infection or yeast infection typically occurs on the areas that are moist and warm such as the buttocks, underarms, and under the breasts. Symptoms can include:

severe itching

redness

red-colored rash

stinging or burning sensation

small bumps around the rash

Tinea corporis

Tinea corporis, also called ringworm, is a very common but contagious fungal skin infection, meaning it can spread from one person to another. It typically occurs on the limbs or torso. Symptoms can include:

ring-shaped rash

itching and burning sensation

cracked and dry skin

Tinea cruris

Tinea cruris or jock itch occurs in areas like the thighs, groins, and buttocks. Although this type of fungal skin infection can affect anyone, it’s most common among teenage boys and men. Symptoms can include:

red and itchy rash

cracked skin

peeling skin

Athlete’s foot

Athlete’s foot or tinea pedis is the most fungal skin infection that occurs between the toes. The infection makes the skin red and flaky, and you might also notice painful cracks around the soles of your feet. An athlete’s foot can lead to blisters, too. Symptoms can include:

redness

peeling and flakiness of the skin

itching

burning sensation between the toes

Fungal Skin Infection Treatment

Medications in the form of pills, creams, powders and more can be used for the treatment. (Image via Pexels/Karolina Grabowska)

Doctors may prescribe certain antifungal medications to treat different kinds of fungal infections. These medications help kill fungus on the body and also prevent the infection from coming back. Medications may be in the form of pills, lotion, shampoo, IV medication, mouthwash and more, depending on the area where the infection has occurred.

Many skin infections subside in a few days with the use of OTC treatments as well, but it is always best to consult a healthcare provider for more effective treatment outcomes.