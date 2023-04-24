Fiber feast: 10 vegetables to keep you healthy and satisfied

Fiber is an essential nutrient that plays a vital role in maintaining the digestive system's health.

The recommended daily intake is around 25-30 grams, and adding more of it to diet can provide numerous health benefits. Vegetables are an excellent source and can help us reach our daily recommended intake. In this article, we discuss the top vegetables for fiber and their health benefits.

#1 Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in fiber (Image source/Harvard Health)

Broccoli is one of the healthiest vegetables that's rich in fiber. One cup of broccoli contains 2.4 grams of fiber, which is 10% of our daily recommended intake. Additionally, broccoli is a great source of , K, folate and potassium.

#2 Brussels sprout

Brussels sprouts are cruciferous vegetables that are loaded with roughage. One cup of cooked Brussels sprouts contains 4 grams of fiber, which is 16% of our daily recommended intake. These vegetables also contain vitamin C, vitamin K and folate.

#3 Carrot

Carrots are not only good for eyesight but are also an excellent source of fiber. One medium-sized carrot contains 1.7 grams of fiber. Carrots also contain , and potassium.

#4 Spinach

Spinach is a leafy green vegetable that's packed with fiber. One cup of cooked spinach contains four grams of fiber, which is 16% of our daily recommended intake. Additionally, spinach is an excellent source of vitamins A, K, iron and calcium.

#5 Sweet Potato

Sweet Potatoes (Image source/ CBG)

Sweet potatoes are a delicious root vegetable that are rich in fiber. One medium-sized sweet potato contains 3.8 grams of fiber, which is 15% of our daily recommended intake. Sweet potatoes also contain vitamins A, C, potassium and manganese.

#6 Artichoke

Artichokes are a unique vegetable that are rich in fiber. One medium-sized artichoke contains 6.9 grams of fiber, which is 28% of our daily recommended intake. Artichokes are also an excellent source of vitamin C, folate and magnesium.

#7 Peas

Peas are that are high in fiber. One cup of cooked peas contains 9 grams of fiber, which is 36% of the daily recommended intake. Peas also contain vitamins A, C, and K, iron and protein.

#8 Avocado

Avocado is a healthy fruit that's also a good source of fiber. One medium-sized avocado contains ten grams of fiber, which is 40% of our daily recommended intake. Avocados are also an excellent source of healthy fats, vitamins C, K and potassium.

#9 Beet

Beet root (Image source/ Healthline)

Beets are a colorful root vegetable that are rich in fiber. One cup of cooked beets contains 3.4 grams of fiber, which is 14% of our daily recommended intake. Beets also contain folate, potassium and manganese.

#10 Cauliflower

Cauliflower is a versatile vegetable that's low in calories and high in fiber. One cup of cooked cauliflower contains three grams of fiber, which is 12% of our daily recommended intake. Cauliflower is also an excellent source of vitamin C, folate and potassium.

Incorporating the aforementioned vegetables into diet can provide numerous health benefits. They're not only rich in fiber, but they also contain various vitamins and minerals that can help us maintain good health. So, let's add more vegetables to our diet, and enjoy their health benefits.

