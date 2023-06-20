15 health benefits of soursop leaves: Is it good for you?

The amazing health benefits of soursop leaves have been gaining popularity recently.

Soursop, also known as Graviola, is a tropical tree, usually found in some regions of South America. The fruit has a creamy texture and a strong flavor, and the leaves are thick and can be brewed to make a healthy tea to get all the benefits.

Soursop is known and believed to have healing properties and contains important beneficial compounds. In this article, we bring you the benefits of soursop leaves that might surprise you.

Health benefits of soursop leaves

Soursop leaves can be used to make tea (Image via Unsplash/Arseniy Kapran)

Here are 15 evidence-based benefits:

1) May help with cancer therapy

Studies have indicated that the bioactive compounds present in cancer might have antiproliferative and cytotoxic properties which might help kill cancer cells.

Extracts of soursop leaves have been used to study their effect on cancers of the breast, colon, prostate, respiratory organs, blood, liver, cervix, ovary, mouth and skin.

2) May reduce inflammation

More than 117 different beneficial compounds have been identified in soursop leaves.

Many of them have anti-inflammatory properties and can reduce risk of various chronic inflammatory conditions like cystitis, rheumatism, arthritic pain, fever, diarrhea, dysentery, malaria, parasites and skin rashes.

3) Has antioxidant properties

Several antioxidant compounds were also found in the studies. These compounds are required to protect the body from oxidative damage caused by free radicals. These protective benefits of soursop leaves make them a potential therapeutic agent.

4) May help sleep well

Soursop leaves have a smooth muscle relaxant activity and also act as natural sedatives. These benefits of soursop leaves were known in traditional medicine as well.

5) May help people with diabetes

Research involving soursop extract showed strong glycemic control in rats. Human studies are required to understand the potency of these benefits of soursop leaves and extracts in diabetic patients.

6) Might protect liver

Beneficial compounds in soursop also seemed to balance the activity of liver enzymes (AST, ALT, etc.), which showed that the use of soursop leaves and their extract might prevent various illnesses of the liver.

7) Might protect against viruses

Although research is in the preliminary stages, it has been observed that certain compounds in soursop leaves might prevent viral replication. More research is required to understand the benefits of soursop leaves in viral infections.

8) Good for oral health

Soursop leaves inhibited the growth of Streptococcus mutants, Streptococcus mitis, Porphyromonas gingivalis and Candida albicans in a study. This bactericidal and fungicidal makes them a potential oral care agent.

9) May reduce cough and cold

Soursop leaves are known for their antipyretic activity and can reduce sneezing, headache and other cold-related issues.

10) Might reduce parasitic infections

Limited research suggests that soursop leaves might also reduce parasitic infections, which can be useful in prevention of foodborne illnesses.

11) Provides minerals

Soursop leaves and fruit contain some amounts of several minerals and can help maintain electrolyte balance.

12) Provides dietary fiber

Dietary fiber present in soursop fruit and leaf (if consumed) can prevent occurrence of constipation and flatulence. Fiber intake can improve digestion and absorption of nutrients in the gut.

13) Amazing source of vitamin C

The benefits of soursop leaves are largely contributed to vitamins like vitamin C. Ascorbic acid helps build collagen and makes skin brighter. It also protects against sun damage and free radicals.

14) Can reduce fatigue

Tea made from soursop leaves can make a person feel fresh and reduce fatigue and tiredness.

15) Use as a topical solution

Soursop leaves can be soaked in water to prepare a topical application to reduce skin rashes.

Benefits of soursop tea & recipe

Benefits of soursop leaves include anti-inflammatory properties (Image via Unsplash/Verena Bottcher)

Soursop tea is a refreshing drink that can reduce fatigue, stress and tiredness. It is extremely easy to prepare and can be made in no time.

Here's the recipe:

Ingredients:

Soursop leaves 2-3

Water

Stevia as a sweetener (optional)

Instructions:

Take 2-3 soursop leaves.

Put water to boil.

Add soursop leaves to water, and let them simmer for at least ten minutes.

Strain the leaves before serving.

To get all the benefits of soursop leaves, brew yourself soursop tea to ward off stress and fatigue after a tiring day.

Indranil Biswas is a nutritionist and personal trainer with a diploma in dietetics and personal training with a specialization in sports nutrition and strength training.

