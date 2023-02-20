5 Best Exercises for Shoulder Impingement to Relieve Pain

Exercises for shoulder impingement are included in the rehabilitation programme for relieving pain.

Shoulder impingement is known by many various names, many of which are related to the sport or activity that led to the injury, such as the swimmer's shoulder, tennis shoulder, and thrower's shoulder. In fact, research indicates that shoulder impingement syndrome, which accounts for 44 to 65% of all shoulder complaints, is the most frequent cause of shoulder pain.

Some people may experience shoulder impingement syndrome pain that's so severe that it affects their ability to function and sleep. Fortunately, there're a variety of shoulder impingement treatments that can match the severity of the pain and damage.

Before delving into the exercises for shoulder impingement, let’s get to know what it is.

What is Shoulder Impingement?

The shoulder region manages to fit a lot into a tiny area. The rotator cuff greatly facilitates mobility between the shoulder blade and upper arm bone, which meets at this point. The rotator cuff is a collection of tendons and muscles that connects the two bones and aids in arm movements like lifting.

When engaging in physical activity, the rotator cuff tendons in the shoulder get impinged. The shoulder may become painful and swollen as a result of constant pinching. Impingement is particularly prevalent in individuals who engage in repetitive overhead shoulder motions (swimming, painting, baseball, tennis, golf, etc.)

Exercises for Shoulder Impingement

The best approach to lessen shoulder impingement is to strengthen the rotator cuff muscles, increase upper back mobility, and correct posture. You may do all three by doing the five stretches and exercises listed below:

1) Doorway stretch

The shoulder joints may be pulled forward and downwards if the chest muscles are stiff.

The doorway stretch is one of the best exercises for shoulder impingement, as you may allow more space for those tendons to move by stretching out the chest muscles, which eases strain on the shoulder.

Here’s how to do a doorway stretch:

Find an open entryway to do the exercise.

Place your forearm on the door frame while standing in a doorway.

As you feel your pectoral muscles getting a nice stretch, slowly shift your body away from the arm.

Release after holding the position for five seconds. Do ten repetitions.

2) Superman pose

This is one of the most fabulous exercises for shoulder impingement, as it helps develop lower and middle trapezius muscles, whic help you stand more upright.

Here's how to do a superman pose:

The palms should be facing down while you lie on the ground with the arms by the sides.

Lift your feet, thighs, torso, and head slowly, looking down.

Keep your pelvis firmly planted on the ground while drawing your tummy away from the floor.

Hold for 2-5 seconds, and let go.

3) Wall slide

The wall slide is another great exercise for shoulder impingement. You can use a towel for better performance.

Here’s how to do a wall slide:

Position yourself so that you're facing a wall. Use one hand for each edge (top) of the towel.

You should be in a staggered posture. Move one foot closer to the wall.

Holding the towel motionless, put your hands on the wall.

Go up as high as you can slide your hands.

Start from the starting position after a brief pause.

4) Thoracic extension

The thoracic extension is one of the best exercises for shoulder impingement. It has been shown to improve recovery for people with shoulder impingement compared to those who don't.

Here’s how to do a thoracic extension:

Use a foam roll or a yoga mat that has been rolled up.

Place the foam roller just behind your shoulder blades as you lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

The thoracic spine should be extended over the foam roll while you place your hands behind your head and complete the 'J-loop'.

Hold for 5-10 seconds.

5) Band pull apart

Weak rotator cuff muscles are one of the main reasons for shoulder impingement, so concentrate on strengthening them first to teach the body how to move the shoulder properly. Resistance band workouts help in improving that.

Here’s how to do a band pull-apart:

Start by standing against the wall while gripping a resistance band with the palms up and elbows tucked in.

Pinch shoulder blades together, and externally rotate the shoulders to pull the band apart.

Keep the forearms tucked in the entire time, meaning there shouldn't be much room between the body and the elbow.

Complete three sets of 15 reps.

Most shoulder impingements are characterized by weakness, tightness, and poor shoulder control, all of which impair shoulder joint movement. As a result, the rotator cuff tendons experience increased pressure and friction, which can result in swelling and/or pain when elevating the arm.

Exercises for shoulder impingement to minimize friction on the rotator cuff and restore normal movement, strength, and control are some of the best ways to treat shoulder impingement.

