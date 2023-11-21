Full winners list of 2023 Atlantic Coast Pro Bodybuilding Show

The 2023 Atlantic Coast Pro Bodybuilding Championship has etched its mark in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, bringing an electrifying close to the competition. The competition was a display of exceptional talent in the Men’s Physique, Bikini, Women’s Physique, and Wellness categories.

As an Olympia qualifier for the 2024 season, the event not only showcased physical prowess but also marked the beginning of the journey for many athletes toward the much-anticipated 2024 Olympia show.

The event coincides with the announcement that the 60th anniversary of the Mr. Olympia Weekend will be celebrated at the Las Vegas Convention Center, hinting at an even more momentous occasion to come.

2023 Atlantic Coast Pro Bodybuilding Winners

Atlantic Coast Pro Bodybuilding Show

In a display of unmatched back development, Victor Manuel Ramirez Chavez claimed the top spot in Men’s Physique of the 2023 Atlantic Coast Pro Bodybuilding Championship. Natalia Abraham Coelho, known for her exceptional symmetry, took the crown in the Women’s Physique division.

The results were a culmination of intense preparation and competition, with the following athletes emerging victorious:

The "Total" reflects the final score of the athletes in the competition.

Men’s Physique Results:

Victor Manuel Ramirez Chavez (Costa Rica) - Total: 3 Drew Cullen (Lockport, Illinois) - Total: 8 Christopher Barr (Durham, North Carolina) - Total: 9 Ricky Armon Wilson (Durant, Oklahoma) - Total: 11 Patrick Seguin-Morin (Canada) - Total: 15 Rodrigo Valle de Paz (Peru) - Total: 18 Gary Cooper (Rochester, New York) - Total: 21 Alessio Foschi (Italy) - Total: 27 Manny Andara (Chula Vista, California) - Total: 30 Larry Johnson (Lawrenceville, Georgia) - Total: 32 Christopher Casner (Oroville, California) - Total: 33 Geobanny Paula (Miami, Florida) - Total: 36 David Cameron (Killeen, Texas) - Total: 39 David Heilbron (Astoria, New York) - Total: 40 Jermone Shanklin (Buffalo, New York) - Total: 42 Emmanuel Boamah (Hilliard, Ohio) - Total: 45 Evan Kanu (Orlando, Florida) - Total: 48 Dennis Kloster (York, Pennsylvania) - Total: 48 Andrew Martin (Las Vegas, Nevada) - Total: 48 Dustin Oprisiu (Eastpointe, Michigan) - Total: 48 Jimmie Stewart (Lubbock, Texas) - Total: 48

Women’s Physique Results:

Atlantic Coast Pro Bodybuilding Show

Natalia Abraham Coelho (Winter Garden, Florida) - Total: 3 Jeannie Feldman (Miami, Florida) - Total: 6 Elena Aviles Romero (Spain) - Total: 9 Winsome White (Brooklyn, New York) - Total: 12 Marysel Cruz Cruz (Puerto Rico) - Total: 15 Laura Pyszora (United Kingdom) - Total: 18 Cara Baruth (Columbia, Maryland) - Total: 21 Natalia Spierings (United Kingdom) - Total: 24 Jacqueline Hale (Virginia Beach, Virginia) - Total: 27 Carmen Tocheniuk (Canada) - Total: 30 Mara J. Ruckman (Republic, Missouri) - Total: 37 Cristina Chatti (Spain) - Total: 38 Rachel Aronson (Philadelphia, Pennsylvania) - Total: 42 Cassandra Asdell (Queen Creek, Arizona) - Total: 46 Kerlyne Alexis-Pinkins (Detroit, Michigan) - Total: 48 Kathleen Alvarez (Wellington, Florida) - Total: 48 Eve Gagnon (Canada) - Total: 48 Marta Gallegos (Miami, Florida) - Total: 48 Cecila Gonzalez (Hallandale Beach, Florida) - Total: 48 Tanya Lee (Hammond, Louisiana) - Total: 48 Blanca Rodrigues (Tampa, Florida) - Total: 48 Christina Specos (Miami Beach, Florida) - Total: 48

The 2023 Atlantic Coast Pro Bodybuilding Championship has come to a close, but the echoes of its triumphs continue to inspire. As the athletes now set their sights on the 2024 Olympia, the anticipation builds.

With each competition, new legends are born, and the Atlantic Coast Pro Bodybuilding has proven to be a crucible for the making of champions. The road to Olympia glory is long and arduous, but as the Atlantic Coast Pro Bodybuilding has shown, it is filled with moments of undeniable greatness.